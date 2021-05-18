Fight against COVID-19 continues! Indian Railways’ hospitals to have 86 oxygen plants

Massive capacity enhancement is planned in 86 railway hospitals across the nation. (image: IE)

All railway hospitals to get their own oxygen plants! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. On one hand, the national transporter is moving Oxygen Express train services swiftly with loaded oxygen to different parts of the country, at the same, Indian Railways is continuing with the movement of passenger and freight traffic. Apart from this, Indian Railways has also geared up its in-house medical facilities. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, massive capacity enhancement is planned in 86 railway hospitals across the nation.

Presently, four oxygen plants are functional, 52 plants are sanctioned, while 30 oxygen plants are under various stages of processing. With this, all Railway Covid-19 Hospitals will be equipped with their own oxygen plants. For sanctioning Oxygen Generation plants, the General Managers have been delegated further powers, up to an amount of Rs 2 crores in each case, the Railway Ministry has said.

Besides, various other measures have also been initiated by the national transporter. The total number of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients have been increased from 2539 to 6972. In Covid-19 hospitals, the ICU beds have also been increased from 273 to 573.

Also, invasive ventilators have been added in Covid hospitals and their number has been increased from 62 ventilators to 296 ventilators. According to the ministry, constant efforts are being made by Indian Railways to add critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, BIPAP machines, oxygen cylinders, etc. in railway hospitals.

Also, instructions have been issued by Indian Railways that employees who are affected with Covid-19 may be admitted to empanelled hospitals on a referral basis as per need. The railway hospitals’ massive capacity enhancement would usher in better infrastructure to handle medical emergencies, the ministry added.