Festive season rush: Check tatkal ticket booking, cancellation rules for new IRCTC next-generation website

Tatkal ticket booking rules: As per the rules fixed by IRCTC, the Advance Reservation Period of tatkal ticket booking facility has been reduced to one day from two days.

Tatkal train ticket booking for festive season: The tatkal ticket booking feature on IRCTC next-generation website of Indian Railways always comes handy whenever there is a need for an immediate journey. Considering the fact that the festive season is just around the corner, chances of booking tatkal tickets are even more for those who are eagerly waiting for the upcoming holiday season to celebrate the traditional festivals such as Durga Puja, Dusshera and Diwali with their family and friends. Indian Railways offers the tatkal ticket booking facility on payment of premium charges on the first-come-first-served basis. E-tickets are permitted for booking, however, under this facility, booking of I-tickets is not allowed.

As per the rules fixed by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of tatkal ticket booking facility has been reduced to one day from two days, excluding the day of journey from the train originating railway station. Consider an example, if the train is to depart from the originating railway station on the second of the month, the tatkal ticket booking for that particular train will open at 10:00 AM for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S), at 11:00 AM on the first of the month from originating railway station.

The process of booking tatkal tickets on the new IRCTC website is similar to that of booking regular train tickets. You have to go to the new IRCTC website and check the availability of the train, but once the list of trains is displayed you will have to select the ‘Tatkal’ option under the Quota section. Login, enter your details, accept the terms and conditions and make the payment.

In case of cancellation of tatkal tickets, no refund will be granted for confirmed tatkal tickets as well as duplicate tatkal tickets by Indian Railways. However, the national transporter will grant the full refund of fare and tatkal charges in certain cases. Check out the tatkal charges for various classes:

Minimum charge for Reserve Second sitting (2S) is Rs 10 while maximum charge is Rs 15.

Minimum charge for Sleeper class is Rs 100 while maximum charge is Rs 200.

Minimum charge For AC Chair Car is Rs 125 while maximum charge is Rs 225.

Minimum charge For AC 3 Tier is Rs 300 while maximum charge is Rs 400.

Minimum charge For AC 2 Tier is Rs 400 while maximum charge is Rs 500.