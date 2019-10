Festive cheer for Indian Railways passengers! 10 new Sewa Service trains launched today; full list of routes

The Railway Minister is flagging off as many as 10 Sewa Service trains today.

Indian Railways launches Sewa Service trains! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is launching a new set of Sewa Service trains that are aimed at providing last-mile connectivity from smaller towns to important cities. The Railway Minister is flagging off as many as 10 Sewa Service trains today from the New Delhi railway station via video conference. The Sewa Service Trains are manufactured using the rolling stock or spare rakes and are based on Hub and Spoke model. These trains are aimed at facilitating passengers to reach the hubs of major stations and also provide rail connectivity between smaller towns and important cities. They also ensure congestion-free roads as well as faster ease of movement for the public.

Sewa Service trains by Indian Railways: Full list

1) Vadnagar-Mahesana DEMU: Train number 79406 Vadnagar-Mahesana DEMU will depart from Vadnagar at 7:00 AM and arrive at Mahesana at 8:30 AM on all days except on Sundays. Train number 79408 Vadnagar-Mahesana DEMU will depart from Vadnagar at 4:00 PM and arrive Mahesana at 5:30 PM, except on Sundays. Train number 79405 Mahesana – Vadnagar DEMU will depart from Mahesana at 8:50 AM and arrive Vadnagar at 10:20 AM, except on Sundays. Train number 79407 Mahesana-Vadnagar DEMU will depart from Mahesana at 6:00 PM and arrive at Vadnagar at 7:30 PM, except on Saturdays.

2) Asarva (Ahmedabad)-Himmatnagar DEMU: Train number 79402 Himmatnagar-Asarva DEMU will depart from Himmatnagar at 6:00 AM and arrive Asarva at 8:20 AM, except Sundays. Train number 79404 Himmatnagar-Asarva DEMU will depart from Himmatnagar at 4:30 PM and arrive Asarva at 6:50 PM, except Sundays. Train number 79401 Asarva-Himmatnagar DEMU will depart from Asarva at 8:35 AM and arrive at Himmatnagar at 10:55 AM, except on Sundays. Train number 79403 Asarva-Himmatnagar DEMU will depart from Asarva at 7:00 PM and arrive at Himmatnagar at 9:20 PM, except on Saturdays.

3) Karur-Salem DEMU: Train number 76802 Karur-Salem DEMU will depart from Karur at 11:40 AM and arrive at Salem at 1:25 PM, except on Sundays. Train number 76801 Salem-Karur DEMU will depart from Salem at 1:30 PM and arrive at Karur at 3:20 PM, except on Sundays. En route, the train will halt at Vangal, Mohanur, Puduchatram, Namakkal, Kalangani, Rasipuram, Mallur stations.

4) Murkongselek-Dibrugarh Passenger Train: Train number 55606 Murkongselek-Dibrugarh will depart from Murkongselek at 8:45 AM and arrive Dibrugarh at 12:15 PM. Train number 55605 Dibrugarh-Murkongselek will depart from Dibrugarh at 1:15 PM and arrive Murkongselek at 4:45 PM.

5) Yesvantpur-Tumkur DEMU: Train number 76527 Yesvantpur-Tumkur DEMU will depart from Yesvantpur at 7:50 PM and arrive at Tumkur at 9:30 PM, except on Sundays. Train number 76528 Tumkur-Yesvantpur DEMU will depart from Tumkur at 9:50 PM and arrive Yesvantpur at 11:30 PM, except on Sundays.

6) Delhi-Shamli Passenger Train: Train number 51917 Delhi-Shamli will depart from Delhi at 8:40 AM and arrive Shamli at 11:50 AM. Train number 51918 Shamli-Delhi will depart from Shamli at 2:00 PM and arrive at Delhi at 5:10 PM. En route, the train will halt at Shahdara, Noli, Khekra, Qasimpur Kheri, Baghpat Road, Baraut, Kandhla stations.

7) Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express: Train number 18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express will depart from Bhubaneswar at 6:40 PM and arrive at Nayagarh Town at 8:45 PM. Train number 18424 Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express will depart from Nayagarh Town at 6:30 AM and arrive at Bhubaneswar at 9:00 AM. En route, the train will halt at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Junction, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, Bolagarh Road, Nayagarh Town stations.

8) Kota-Jhalawar City Passenger Train: Train number 51614 Kota-Jhalawar City will depart from Kota at 6:40 PM and arrive at Jhalawar City at 9:30 PM. The Jhalawar-Kota City will depart from Jhalawar City at 6:00 AM and arrive at Kota at 8:15 AM. En route, the train will halt at Dakaniya Talav, Dadhdevi, Alniya, Kanwalpura, Morak, Ravtha Road, Dara, Ramganj Mandi Junction, Julmi stations.

9) Palani-Coimbatore Passenger Train: Train number 56610 Palani-Coimbatore will depart from Palani at 10:45 AM and arrive at Coimbatore at 2:15 PM. Train number 56609 Coimbatore-Palani will depart from Coimbatore at 1:45 PM and arrive at Palani at 4:40 PM. En route, the train will halt at Pushpattur, Madattukulam, Gomangalam, Udumalaipetti, Pollachi Junction, Kinattukkadavu, Podanur stations.

10) Coimbatore-Pollachi Passenger Train: Train number 56183 Coimbatore-Pollachi will depart from Coimbatore at 5:40 AM and arrive at Pollachi at 7:05 AM. Train number 56184 Pollachi-Coimbatore will depart from Pollachi at 7:30 AM and arrive at Coimbatore at 8:46 AM. En route, the train will halt at Podanur and Kinattukkadavu stations.