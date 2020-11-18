Faster & smoother travel experience! Indian Railways upgrades tracks of 8 sections; trains to run at 110 Kmph

The South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways had taken up track renewal works in its sections.

Now, train journeys across various Indian Railways’ routes are going to be smoother and faster! In a bid to increase the speed of trains, the South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways had taken up track renewal works in its sections. With the completion of these railway track renewal works, trains will be able to run at a speed of 110 km per hour. According to a press release issued by South Western Railways, for faster train services, all requirements such as correction of transition length, increase in super-elevation at curves, through tamping, attending points as well as crossings with track machine named UNIMAT have already been completed.

According to the South Western Railway zone, in order to facilitate faster trains, recouping missing permanent way fittings, recouping of ballast to maintain cushion are also being done. Following the speed trial and complying observations of Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru Division of the South Western Railway zone, the national transporter will be able to run trains up to a speed of 110 km per hour on 46.05 km long Yelahanka – Chikballapur section. This section was opened in the year 1996 at 50 km per hour and in the year 2007, it was cleared for a speed of 75 km per hour. After a period of 13 years, this railway section is upgraded to run trains from a speed of 100 km per hour to 110 km per hour. With the completion of the track renewal works, the following South Western Railway sections are capable of running trains at 110 km per hour:

177 km long Baiyappanahalli – Dharmavaram section

53 km long Penukonda – Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam- Dharmavaram section

281 km long KSR Bengaluru – Jolarpettai Double Line section

128 km long Yesvantpur – Tumakuru Double Line section

68 km long Birur – Chikjajur section

Recently, these sections have been allowed by the Commissioner of Railway Safety to run trains at 110 km per hour: