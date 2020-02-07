Faster trains, soon! Indian Railways to increase speed of passenger trains with these projects

Indian Railways is constructing more than 3,000 km of Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Indian Railways eyes faster train travel! With upgradation of railway infrastructure and commissioning of the dedicated freight corridors, Indian Railways is aiming to increase the speed of its trains – news that will bring big cheer to passengers. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is undertaking measures for improving the speed of both passenger trains and freight trains on the Indian Railways network. According to the information given by the Railway Minister in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha recently, Indian Railways is constructing more than 3,000 km of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

This project, which is being implemented by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), would enable freight trains to run at speed of 100 km per hour. Additionally, with dedicated tracks for the movement of freight trains, there would be less congestion on the mainline routes, allowing faster movement of passenger trains.

Goyal further stated that the government in the month of August 2019, has approved two projects for raising of speed to 160 km per hour on existing New Delhi-Mumbai (including Vadodara-Ahmedabad section) route as well as New Delhi-Howrah (including Kanpur-Lucknow section) route. After the upgradation of these routes, Indian Railways trains will be able to complete the Delhi-Mumbai journey in around 10 hours and Delhi-Kolkata in just 12 hours!

According to the Railway Minister, these routes are part of Indian Railways’ Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals, which consist of 16 per cent of the country’s rail network, yet carry 52 per cent of the total passenger traffic as well as 58 per cent of the total freight traffic. He further said that, within the next five years period, 1,504 kms of Western DFC, 1,318 kms of Eastern DFC, as well as the two projects of raising the speed on New Delhi-Mumbai route and New Delhi-Howrah route shall be completed.

Under the DFC project, the 1,856 km long Eastern DFC will comprise of an electrified double-track segment, between Dankuni, West Bengal and Khurja, Uttar Pradesh and an electrified single-track segment, between Ludhiana (Dhandarikalan), Khurja and Dadri. While the Western DFC will cover a 1,504 km long distance of double line electric track from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, located in the financial capital, Mumbai to Dadri via Vadodara-Ahmedabad-Palanpur-Phulera-Rewari section.