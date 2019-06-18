Faster trains soon! Bhaupur-Khurja section of dedicated freight corridor to open in November; what it means

Indian Railways network eyes infrastructural boost! In a big development for the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project, the Bhaupur and Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) will open by the month of November this year, according to a recent PTI report. This will result in the reduction of pressure and congestion on the saturated trunk route of the North Central Railway (NCR) between Kanpur-New Delhi, stated the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL). The DFCCIL is the organisation responsible for implementing the DFC project under the Railway Ministry. With the shifting of freight trains from the Indian Railways main lines to the DFC route, the network will be decongested, resulting in faster movement of trains. According to the report, the decision to open the stretch was taken in a meeting between the DFCCIL and the NCR zone recently. Both the parties studied a detailed review of every aspect for the targeted project completion. Besides the targets, coordination issues among various executing agencies were also examined and finalised. According to a statement released by DFCCIL, the DFC corridor will not only help the NCR zone run passenger train services efficiently with enhanced punctuality but will also ensure the availability of more time for the railway track and other asset maintenance. Hence, this will enhance the overall safety in all train operations across the network. Additionally, it will also help in the non-interlocking work of Tundla, which has been long overdue. Tundla is the only main rudimentary yard on the major trunk route from the cities of Kolkata to Delhi which is operated and handled by hand lever arrangement. The entire DFC network will be completed by the year 2021, according to DFCCIL. Meanwhile, according to an earlier report, the first traction sub-station (TSS) of 63 MVA (mega volt ampere) was charged at Biruni near Tundla on the Khurja-Bhaupur route of the EDFC on May 25. Along with this, a 2 X 25 KV overhead equipment (OHE) from Biruni to Dariyapur with a length of 66 km had been charged. This development was an important milestone for DFC because it would pave the way for the movement of freight trains which are being pulled by the electric locomotives.