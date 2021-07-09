Faster trains on Chennai-Mumbai route! Indian Railways completes track renewal to enhance speed; watch video

In just a period of 12 days, track renewal works involving Through Formation Treatment (TFTR) work was done.

Indian Railways is committed to enhancing passenger comfort while ensuring greater speed and safety. Towards this, the South Central Railway zone is on a mission mode to enhance speed on its network by clearing bottlenecks. Recently, the Guntakal Division has eliminated a major speed restriction between the Kalamalla-Yerraguntla section, part of the Chennai – Mumbai railway line. With the elimination of this major speed restriction, now trains on Chennai – Mumbai route run at a faster speed. According to the national transporter, in just a period of 12 days, track renewal works involving Through Formation Treatment (TFTR) work was done. Watch Video on how track renewal was completed between the Yerraguntla-Kalamalla section in Andhra Pradesh:



The work involved dismantling of the track, excavating the formation, placing new blanketing layer with geo-textiles, filling of blanket material, dozing work, rolling the material into two layers, putting back good ballast, re-assembling the track. With this, train services in this rail section now run at an enhanced speed.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway also recorded the best loading figures during the first quarter of the current financial year. According to the zonal railway, during April – June in the current financial year, South Central Railways has gained momentum and has registered the best loading figures o­n par with pre-covid levels. The zone, surpassing the target of 27.5 Million Tonnes (MTs) set by the Railway Board, has registered freight loading of 28.6 MTs during the period between April – June 2021 which is 55 per cent more when compared to the loading of 18.4 MTs recorded during the period April – June 2020.

The best freight loading figures have been accompanied by 58 per cent increase in freight revenue (Rs 2,468 crore) as well. In spite of the impact of the second Covid wave, the South Central Railways zone continues to show positive momentum in freight loading due its relentless efforts.