Faster, punctual trains & tracks that can take higher speeds: Indian Railways identifies major projects

The list was topped by zero-based timetabling of the railway operations.

Indian Railways projects amidst COVID-19 lockdown: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently pointed out to the senior management of Indian Railways that they were not utilizing the lockdown period well enough for long-term planning, according to an IE report. Following this, the Railway Ministry promptly identified as many as 19 areas to work on for critical policy intervention. These areas include increasing train speeds and the ability of railway tracks to handle trains with higher speeds, use of artificial intelligence (AI), reducing the turnaround time of trains, identifying more items to carry as freight, increased surveillance of its operations through CCTV cameras, etc. According to the report, the list was topped by zero-based timetabling of the railway operations.

In the first phase of this exercise, major Indian Railways’ routes of New Delhi-Mumbai, New Delhi-Howrah, Howrah-Mumbai, New Delhi-Chennai, and Chennai-Howrah are likely to be taken up. This roughly involves identifying the need for each train on a railway route as well as justifying the existence of every train that is added to the system based on pre-set operational principals. The move will increase the efficiency of the Indian Railways network and its services.

The list also comprises increasing the average speed of train services by upgrading sectional speed on the railway network. Besides, other key areas are also high on the agenda like how much time a train takes to be ready, after reaching its destination, for the next journey after completing its washing/cleaning/maintenance, etc. At present, trains have around six hours’ time in their home bases to turn around for their next journey. As per the list, one of the tasks that policymakers in Indian Railways will work on is to try and attract freight traffic from the road sector as well as identify commodities for that.

The document also includes places in the railway system, which under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, should be monitored from the common software platform- Rail Drishti. Moreover, operations of more time-tabled parcel trains as well as preparing a plan for the Modi government’s Kisan Rail scheme are also on the cards, the report said.

Additionally, the national transporter is also supposed to work out on reducing the fuel cost, review procurement of wagons, as well as review the Railway Act with respect to monetization or utilization of railway land, the report added.