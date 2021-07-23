Faster Indian Railways trains! 180 kmph trial conducted on LHB AC 2-Tier coaches; watch video

Indian Railways has recently conducted a trial run at 180 km per hour speed. (representational image)

Soon, faster trains to run on the Indian Railways network! In a bid to provide faster and smoother train journeys, the national transporter has recently conducted a trial run at 180 km per hour speed. The Kota Division in the West Central Railway zone has successfully conducted trial runs of LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC 2 Tier coaches at a speed of 180 km per hour in the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section. A video of the same was shared by the Railway Ministry in which the speedometer can be clearly seen touching the speed of 180 km per hour. Here, watch the trial run video of LHB air-conditioned 2 Tier coaches, shared by the Railway Ministry:

A few days ago, a trial run was conducted by Indian Railways on the 35 km long newly-gauge converted section between Jayanagar and Kurtha, located in Nepal, at a speed of 110 km per hour. The trial run was conducted under the first phase of the Jayanagar – Bardiwas railway project. The Jaynagar – Bijalpura – Bardibas railway project, which has a length of 68.72 km, has been fully funded by the Indian Government. The Ministry of Railways had said train operations on the section between Jayanagar and Kurtha will facilitate movement between the two neighbouring countries. Besides, it will also give a boost to trade as well as develop the surrounding regions.

The 34.90 km long section from Jayanagar in India to Kurtha in Nepal is a part of the Jaynagar – Bijalpura – Bardibas railway project. The Ministry of Railways, earlier this year, had stated that the railway line from Jayanagar, in Bihar’s Madhubani district, has been connected to Kurtha under the project’s first phase. The line extension up to Bijalpura was scheduled for completion by March 2021. For the stretch up to Bijalpura which is further 17 km from Kurtha, the Indian government had spent an amount of around Rs 550 crores. Once the Nepal Government hands over the land for the project, the new line, after Bijalpura, will be developed till Bardibas, the ministry had said.