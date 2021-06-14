Faster commute! Indian Railways completes Jalgaon-Bhadli third line speed trial up to 122 kmph; watch video

Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways is working round the clock to complete unfinished or pending projects for a safe and comfortable travel experience.

One of the main Indian Railways’ priorities, speeding up of trains is dependent on constant optimization of the investments made by the national transporter in the modernization of technology, high powered locomotives, electrification, signaling, better rail tracks and modern coaches. Despite COVID-19 challenges, the national transporter has been continuously working towards increasing the speed limits across various sections of the rail network. Recently, Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways is working round the clock to complete unfinished or pending projects for a safe and comfortable travel experience. According to Railway Minister, the national transporter has successfully completed a speed trial of up to 122 km per hour on Jalgaon-Bhadli third line. This will ensure improved connectivity as well as a faster commute for travellers in the state of Maharashtra, he said.

Last year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, had presented the blueprint for increasing the speeds of trains on the Indian Railways network, which include the following: