Faster commute! Indian Railways completes Jalgaon-Bhadli third line speed trial up to 122 kmph; watch video

One of the main Indian Railways’ priorities, speeding up of trains is dependent on constant optimization of the investments made by the national transporter in the modernization of technology, high powered locomotives, electrification, signaling, better rail tracks and modern coaches. Despite COVID-19 challenges, the national transporter has been continuously working towards increasing the speed limits across various sections of the rail network. Recently, Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways is working round the clock to complete unfinished or pending projects for a safe and comfortable travel experience. According to Railway Minister, the national transporter has successfully completed a speed trial of up to 122 km per hour on Jalgaon-Bhadli third line. This will ensure improved connectivity as well as a faster commute for travellers in the state of Maharashtra, he said.
It will ensure improved connectivity & faster commute for travellers in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/3okfu3aqv9
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 13, 2021
Last year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, had presented the blueprint for increasing the speeds of trains on the Indian Railways network, which include the following:
- Increasing the track speed limits on trunk routes to 130 Km per hour
- Improving the speed potential of the Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonal routes to 160 Km per hour. Accordingly, on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah sections, 160 Km per hour projects are already sanctioned.
- Discontinuance of the production of ICF-design coaches with Maximum Permissible Speed of 110 Km per hour as we enhanced manufacture of LHB-design coaches with Maximum Permissible Speed of 160 Km per hour
- Introduction of modern signaling system on Indian Railways like Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), etc.
- Removal of Permanent Speed Restrictions, construction of Road Over Bridges as well as Road Under Bridges in order to eliminate level crossing gates
- Conventional trains’ replacement with Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMUs)
- Right powering of trains on the Indian Railways network especially freight trains
- Adoption of Zero Based Time Tabling in order to remove inefficiencies in the time table, uniform allocation of maintenance and traffic allowances, compaction of train running as well as creation of separate freight corridors in order to increase the speed of freight trains.
