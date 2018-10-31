Fantastic! Indian Railways plans aircraft-like pressurised coaches for world’s highest rail line

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 12:21 PM

The Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line will become the highest railway track in the world. The 465-km strategically significant line with a height of 5,360 metres above the sea level, is being built at a cost of Rs 83,360 crore.

The Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line will be the first Indian Railways line to have pressurised coaches which at present, are only used in the Quinghay-Tibet railway line in China. (image: Reuters)

Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line: To ensure that passengers don’t face breathing difficulties on board, Indian Railways is planning to use aircraft-like pressurised coaches in its trains for the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line that will be built along the India-China border. The Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line will become the highest railway track in the world. The 465-km strategically significant line with a height of 5,360 metres above the sea level, is being built at a cost of Rs 83,360 crore. As the air is very thin at the altitude where planes fly, aircraft cabins are pressurised. Thus, in order to prevent complications, the cabins of many aircraft are adjusted to near sea-level pressure, which makes breathing ease almost the same as at sea level.

Interestingly, the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line will be the first Indian Railways line to have pressurised coaches which at present, are only used in the Quinghay-Tibet railway line in China. Chief Engineer (Construction), Northern Railway, D R Gupta was quoted in a PTI report saying that special pressurised rolling stock in order to deal with lack of oxygen will have to be used in these trains as passengers might feel uneasy due to the high altitude. He informed that these will be like the pressurised cabins, which are used by aircraft to maintain the oxygen levels inside.

The Chief Engineer further elaborated that in the Tibet train, two types of systems are used in order to maintain oxygen levels – one of the systems is through the main controls which handles standard oxygen levels and gets switched on at high altitude areas, while the other system is through oxygen ports that are equipped for each passenger to use when they feel that they lack oxygen. However, it is still not clear if these train coaches will be manufactured in India or will be procured from outside.

Once the project is completed, the railway line will connect many crucial locations between Bilaspur and Leh such as Manali, Sundernagar, Mandi, Koksar, Keylong, Darcha, Upshi and Karu as well as other important towns of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh en route. According to the first phase of the survey, the project will include as many as 74 tunnels, 124 major bridges and 396 minor bridges. Currently, the final location survey for the railway project is underway.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Fantastic! Indian Railways plans aircraft-like pressurised coaches for world’s highest rail line
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition