Explore Nepal with IRCTC special tourist train; check date of journey, price and other tour package details

The duration of this tour package is 9 Nights and 10 Days, starting from 28 February to 8 March. (image: Welcome Nepal website)

IRCTC Nepal Darshan Tourist Train: Visit and explore the neighbouring country of Nepal, by an air-conditioned special tourist train by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The train will depart from Sabarmati at 8.30 AM on 28 February 2020. According to the Western Railway zone, this will be one of the most affordable tour packages. The special tourist train will cover several important pilgrimage centres including Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini, Pashupatinath, Swyambhunath, Boudhanath Stupa, Budhanilakantha in Kathmandu, Devi’s Falls, Seti River Gorge, Gupteswar Cave, Barahi Devi Temple, and Bindhyaabasini Temple in Pokhra. The duration of this tour package is 9 Nights and 10 Days, starting from 28 February to 8 March.

According to the official IRCTC website, the cost for 1 AC Single Occupancy is Rs 47,990 per passenger, Twin Sharing is Rs 42,620 per passenger, Triple Sharing is Rs 41,545, Child with bed is Rs 39,035 and Child without bed is Rs 35,455. The cost for 2 AC Single Occupancy is Rs 42,770, Twin Sharing is Rs 37,400, Triple Sharing is Rs 36,325, Child with bed is Rs 33,815 and Child without bed is Rs 30,235. The cost for 3 AC Single Occupancy is Rs 40,130, Twin Sharing is Rs 34,760, Triple Sharing is Rs 33,690, Child with bed is Rs 31,180 and Child without bed is Rs 27,600.

According to details shared by the Western Railway zone, provision is given to the customers for boarding the special tourist train at Sabarmati, Vadodara, Anand, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Nagda, Sehore, Bhopal (S. Hirdaram Nagar), Vidhisha and Bina. The all-inclusive tour package will include train journey, AC deluxe room accommodation, vegetarian meals for on board and off board including Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, one packaged drinking water bottle per day, deluxe tourist bus services for local transfer and sightseeing, tour escort and security on the train.

The tour package can be booked from the IRCTC website and IRCTC tourism app. The bookings can also be made at the IRCTC offices in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur.