Explore majestic beauty of Himalayas! Indian Railways to resume Darjeeling toy train service from Christmas

From Friday, three daily joy ride services will be operated between Darjeeling and Ghum railway stations.

Darjeeling toy train service: Good news for tourists! Now, you can enjoy the scenic beauty of Darjeeling during this festive season with Indian Railways’ Darjeeling Himalayan Railway service. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has recently announced that joy rides of the famed toy train of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will resume its service from Christmas (25 December 2020). The NFR spokesman was quoted in a PTI report saying that starting from Friday, three daily joy ride services will be operated between Darjeeling and Ghum railway stations. The state government of West Bengal has allowed the national transporter for the resumption of joy ride services, at present, between Darjeeling and Ghum stations, the spokesman said.

According to the NFR spokesman, the number of joy ride services may be increased later depending on the demand of railway passengers. Only after necessary permission is accorded by the state government of West Bengal, resumption of train services will be considered over the full 88 kilometres length of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway line between Darjeeling station and New Jalpaiguri station in the plains at Siliguri, the NFR official further stated. The toy train services of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways were stopped in the month of March owing to a nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to NFR, at present, three daily Joy Ride train services will run between Darjeeling station to Ghum station and back to Darjeeling station with a stoppage for railway passengers at Batasia loop for a duration of 10 minutes to visit Batasia Eco Garden and Gorkha War Memorial and a halt of 20 minutes at Ghum station to visit Ghum Museum. Train Number 52594 with first class coaches will run from 9:25 AM to 11:20 AM and will charge Rs 1500. Train Number 52597 with first class coaches will run from 12:00 PM to 13:40 PM and will charge Rs 1000. While Train Number 52598 with first class (vista dome) coaches will run from 1:50 PM to 3:45 PM and will charge Rs 1600.