Experience next-gen travel with Indian Railways! IRCTC digital steps make ticket booking, travelling easier

The IRCTC website has added new digital features for making ticket booking easier

IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing: In a bid to go paperless by choosing digitization, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has introduced multiple schemes for facilitating cashless transactions. In this regard, one of the major steps has been to streamline the online train ticket booking process through the official website of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways. The option for making digital payments through credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets has been made available for some time now. IRCTC has been upgrading the website, irctc.co.in, and has introduced new digital features such as CNF probability, ePay Later and “track your train”, in order to make the train ticket process seamless for passengers.

ePayLater:

This is a next-generation payment option for Indian Railways passengers allowing them to make the actual payment of for the IRCTC e-ticket at a later stage, while getting a confirmed ticket beforehand. For using this, users need to sign up on ePayLater once. Once signed up, enter the journey details on IRCTC’s website and pick Pay on Delivery or PayLater at checkout and select ePayLater. Login by using the registered mobile number and enter the OTP received. Confirm the booking amount and the ticket will be booked. Users will have a period of 14 days from the date of transaction to settle the payment.

CNF Probability:

The CNF Probability option by IRCTC gives passengers a forecast of the ticket confirmation probability, which determines the possibility of getting a confirmed seat. In order to check the CNF probability, enter the desired ‘from’ and ‘to’ stations, date of journey along with other details on the IRCTC website. After this, click on ‘find trains’. Next, a list of trains will be displayed at this stage. Click on the desired train and select ‘check availability and fare’. In case the train has no seats available, click on the ‘CNF probability’ option for the date on which you wish to start the journey. This will show a percentage chance of the waitlisted train ticket getting confirmed. However, to know the ticket confirmation probability status, you will have to login to your IRCTC account.

Track Your Train:

Passengers can check the real time running status of trains by using the tracking option. The IRCTC live status of trains operating on the network can be checked at https://indianrailways.info . Enter the train number by selecting the train running status option. Apart from this, passengers can also obtain real-time information about trains and much more through the Rail Drishti Dashboard. This platform provides information such as PNR enquiry, complaint enquiry, live feeds of several railway kitchens and how many Mail/Express trains, suburban trains are operating at the moment.