Experience Indian Heritage with luxurious Palace on Wheels train journey; check fares, schedule, other details

Palace on Wheels Tour Package: Enjoy a luxury train ride like never before! Much to everyone’s delight, one of the most luxurious trains of Indian Railways, Palace on Wheels is offering 7 nights and 8 days tour journey. This month, the departure of Palace on Wheels is scheduled for every Wednesday i.e., 5, 12, 19 and 26 of September. The luxury train will depart from Safdarjung Railway station, New Delhi and will cover many iconic cities across the heritage-rich state of Rajasthan namely, Jaipur, Ranthambhore, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bharatpur. Other than these cities in Rajasthan, the train journey will also cover Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The fare for the luxury Palace on Wheels journey will be charged as per the occupancy level of the cabins. As per the Palace on Wheels booking website, for single occupancy, per night fare is $650 and per journey fare is $4550; for twin-sharing basis, per night fare is $500 and per journey fare is $3500; for super deluxe suite, per night fare is $1800 and per journey fare is $12600.

The Palace on Wheels journey fare will include travel, sightseeing trips in air-conditioned coach, English speaking guide, catering, entrance fee at monuments, parks and palaces, cultural programs, rickshaw ride at Bharatpur, boat ride at Udaipur, camel ride at Jaisalmer, Jungle Safari by Canter in Ranthambore and elephant joy ride in Jaipur. However, the tour package fare will not include tips, telephone calls, drinks, laundry, video camera fees, liquor, business car facilities and other items of personal nature.

Under its cancellation policy, if the cancellation is done 60 days prior to departure then 95 per cent of ticket value will be refunded. If the cancellation is done between 30 to 89 days prior to departure then 80 per cent of the ticket value will be refunded. However, if the cancellation is done in less than 29 days before departure, then no refund will be provided.