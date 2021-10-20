Experience a 5-star hotel like stay with Indian Railways’ Buddhist Circuit Train; See features & other details

The Buddhist Circuit Train traverses through various Buddhism pilgrimage sites.

Buddhist Circuit Train: Want to enjoy a luxurious Indian Railways train ride? If yes, plan a journey by Buddhist Circuit Train, which promises to offer an experience no less than a 5 star hotel. As the Covid-19 situation improves in the country, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Railways have started promoting tourism. According to DD News, the Buddhist Circuit Train is proof of that. The train has been launched under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. So far, the train has won the hearts of passengers who have boarded the train, it further claimed. The Buddhist Circuit Train traverses through various Buddhism pilgrimage sites.

The journey is said to give a glimpse of places like Sarnath, Gaya, Kushinagar and Rajgir. Lord Budha spent a great part of his life at these places. The Buddhist Circuit Train has lavish and cosy interiors with professional services offered by the staff. The dining area of the train has been designed with a special coach. It is adorned with Buddhist paintings and artworks. The train also boasts touch-less taps, leather interiors, sofas, bio-vacuum toilets, and adjustable reading lights. From the train’s interiors to lighting and walls’ paint colour, the Buddhist Circuit Train resonates with Buddhist art and culture.

The train covers Delhi, Bodhgaya, Nalanda / Rajgir, Varanasi / Sarnath, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti and Agra. As per details available on IRCTC Buddhist Train’s website, the train will depart on 15, 29 January 2022; 26 February 2022; 12 March 2022; 8, 29 October 2022; 12, 26 November 2022; 10, 24 December 2022. The AC 1st Class can accommodate 96 guests and AC 2nd Class can accommodate 60 guests. The full tour of 7 Nights / 8 Days will cost Rs 88,060 for AC 1st Class and Rs 72,030 for AC 2nd Class. All these prices are on per person per journey on twin sharing basis, the IRCTC Buddhist Train’s website says.