Expanding rail connectivity in North-East: President Murmu flags off  two train services 

In a bid to strengthen railways connectivity in the North-East region, the North East Frontier Railway started two passenger trains connecting Tripura to Manipur, Assam, and West Bengal. The newly inaugurated trains include the Guwahati-Kolkata express train which is an extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata line and the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Janshatabdi Express extended Thangsang, connecting Manipur to the state. The trains were flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu on October 13.

“President Droupadi Murmu flagged off Agartala-Khongsang Jan Shatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express from Agartala Railway station. The trains connecting Tripura to Assam, West Bengal, and Manipur will boost connectivity and tourism in the North-East region,” a tweet from the President’s office said.

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region also took to twitter to inform about the train launches.

The Jan Shatabdi Express will operate three days a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — via Jiribam (Manipur). One of the coaches of the Express train will be Vistadome.

The other express train flagged will run between Kolkata and Agartala, thus connecting the three cities via rail link, and will run once a week.

On the first day of her visit to the state, the President inaugurated a slew of development projects from the newly-built Judicial Academy of the state to the National Law University’s campus in the New Capital Complex. She was also present at the inauguration of a new MLA hostel at the complex, which is close to the state assembly building.