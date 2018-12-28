Exclusive: Mumbai gets Train 18-like AC local train! 10 special facts about Indian Railways new offering

Designed to run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph, the new AC local has several passenger-friendly features.

Train 18-like Mumbai AC local! Banking on the success of Train 18 during trials, Indian Railways has now rolled out a new fully air-conditioned Mumbai local train that has Train 18-type bogies and underslung equipment! The Mumbai AC local train has been manufactured by ICF, Chennai and is the second AC local train for the metro city. However, unlike the first AC local, it emulates the success of Train 18 technologies to offer a better riding experience to Mumbaikers, says ICF. Calling it the little sister of Train 18, ICF GM Sudhanshu Mani told Financial Express Online that the train with its passenger friendly features will offer a comfortable travelling experience to people. Don’t miss out on the exclusive video preview of the new Mumbai AC local below!

Designed to run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph, the new AC local has several passenger-friendly features such as; sealed gangways for easy movement between coaches, comfortable seats, sleek luggage racks, stainless steel handholds, sliding doors etc. The new Mumbai AC local makes use of the next-generation Train 18 bogies with fully suspended traction motors. It has an indigenous 3-phase electrics based on IGBT propulsion technology aerodynamic profile driving end. Some of the salient features of the new Mumbai AC local train are:

Sealed gangways for easy passenger movement Sleek luggage racks, comfortable seats Stainless steel handholds, screwless interior paneling finish Rubberised, anti-skid flooring Automatic and wide sliding doors GPS based Passenger Information System and announcement system. CCTV surveillance in all coaches Passenger talk back and emergency alarm Stainless steel body coach designed with straight sidewalls Regenerative brake means 35% electrical energy savings

The new AC EMU has 12 fully air-conditioned cars including the driving cabs. It allows for faster acceleration and deceleration with 50% powering unlike 33% powering in present Mumbai AC local. This means that the new train would take lesser time between stops and would therefore compensate any time lost due to automatic door closing and opening.

Watch video: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like Mumbai AC local train

With all its equipment underslung, the seating capacty increases by about 9%, from 1028 to 1116 passengers. ICF has also fitted flexible solar panels of 3.6 kw capacity, on one of the coaches. This has been done on an experimental basis to power the fans and lights in one coach. More coaches will be fitted with solar panels based on the feedback.

The first Mumbai AC local, which was also manufactured by ICF, recently completed one year of service. The air-conditioned service has been a hit among passengers and recently Indian Railways announced that it will continue to allow for subsidised/discounted fares till April 24, 2019.