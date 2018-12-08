Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!

In the new MEMU, train passengers will be able to move seamlessly from end-to-end. just like in Train 18.

Indian Railways emulates the success of Train 18 for MEMU trains! In a step that will change the way passengers travel, Indian Railways has emulated the success of Train 18 for manufacturing a new type of MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit). The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai is all set the roll out a new MEMU train that will have all equipment underslung, like the engine-less Train 18! The new MEMU train has been manufactured to cater to short distance inter-city travel. Sudhanshu Mani, ICF GM told Financial Express Online that the coach factory has taken the task of introducing underslung technology to mass transit systems such as EMUs (Electric Multiple Units) and MEMUs.

In the new MEMU, train passengers will be able to move seamlessly from end-to-end. just like in Train 18. The speed range of the new MEMU is 110 to 130 kmph. According to ICF, the current MEMUs under Indian Railways are conventional DC traction system. The traction equipment is mounted onboard in the driving motor coaches. This leaves less space for passengers to be seated.

The new coaches of the underslung MEMU are longer at 23.1 m as against 21.3 m. Additionally, ICF has adopted the modern bogies of Train 18 to ensure improved performance of the MEMU. In the new MEMu, fully suspended 3-phase motors will power the motor coach bogies. The brake system has wheel-mounted disc brakes and regeneration brakes which will ensure effective and quicker braking.

The present fleet of MEMUs currently in service can carry up to 2402 passengers. With the underslung equipment in the new MEMU, the capacity will be augmented to 2618 passengers. The underslung MEMU rake has have 2 driving motor coaches (DMC) and 6 passenger coaches (TC-Trailer Coaches). Similar to Train 18, the new MEMU prototype will also undergo RDSO trials.

Below are some of the salient features of the new Train 18-like MEMU:

Modern Train 18 bogies, double leaf sliding doors

CCTVs, GPS-based passenger information and announcement system

Talk-back system allowing passengers to talk to drivers in case of emergency

Operates on 25 kV AC Overhead Traction.

Regenerative braking saves about 35% energy.

Stainless steel coach body, aerodynamically-shaped driving end

Air-conditioned driver cabs

Screw-less interior panels, “best-in-class” cushion seats

Two toilets in passenger coaches

Sleek aluminum luggage racks, stainless steel slip-free flooring

The new prototype of MEMU with underslung equipment has been manufactured by ICF at a cost of around Rs 26 crore, which is similar to the present MEMUs that cost around Rs 25 crore.