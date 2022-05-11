Exclusive – Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Check out cool features of state-of-the-art, made in India coaches

Recently, French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom delivered India’s first semi high-speed regional train for Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, these trains are expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40%. These semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains are energy-efficient, designed to offer top-notch comfort and safety features for a premium passenger experience for commuters, including those for the specially abled. Designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), these trains are 100% indigenous, in line with the government’s Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat ambition. Let’s take a look at some of the feature of these state-of-the-art Made in India coaches:

Alstom delivered the first train to the Delhi – Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on 7th May 2022, in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India (who joined virtually), Manoj Joshi, Chairman – NCRTC, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, Vinay Kumar Singh, MD – NCRTC, and Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, Alstom India.

These trains are manifestation of the government’s Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. They are designed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Hyderabad and manufactured at Savli, Gujarat. The propulsion systems and electricals are manufactured at the company’s factory in Maneja (Gujarat).

Alstom’s Savli facility has successfully delivered trains for some of the largest rail networks, such as Delhi Metro, Queensland Rail and is currently producing metro trains for Kanpur & Agra cities.

Alstom’s semi high-speed regional trains would be enhancing passenger experience through some of its world-class features. These include – Ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seating, wide gangway for comfortable standing space, overhead luggage racks, CCTV cameras, fire & smoke detector, intercom, fire extinguisher, exterior camera, door status indicators, grab handles, Wi-Fi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations, dynamic route display maps, auto controlled ambient lighting system, large windows for panoramic view and ergonomically designed areas to support the specially abled & medical emergencies.

Alstom’s Savli facility has an annual production capacity of 480 units, which includes metro cars and bogies and also undertakes train testing.