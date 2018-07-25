Environment-friendly! Indian Railways’ Ludhiana station becomes the first one to get a vertical garden

Ludhiana railway station becomes the first railway station of the nation to sport a vertical garden. (Image: tweeted by Station Director)

Ludhiana railway station becomes the first railway station of the nation to sport a vertical garden! The joint initiative of the Indian Railways Ferozpur division and the Income Tax department, Ludhiana, was inaugurated by Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ludhiana Binay K Jha and DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) Vivek Kumar on the occasion of Income Tax Day on Tuesday, according to a TOI report. The Chief Commissioner of Income Tax said that exactly a year ago on the occasion of Income Tax Day 2017, they had started a green plastic campaign from their office by using waste plastic bottles to make the first vertical garden.

Initially, over 2,000 waste plastic bottles containing different varieties of plants were installed on the walls of platform number 1 of the railway station. All the plastic bottles have been linked with state-of-the-art drip irrigation system, which only releases the required amount of water in the bottles, as per the time set. The railway authorities claimed that ever since the vertical garden has been installed at the railway station, the incidents of spitting gutkha and pan masala on the station platform walls have reduced significantly.

The DRM was quoted in the report saying that this is a wonderful project and they are planning to replicate the project in other railway stations and sites as well in order to spread greenery as far as possible.

So far, 2.50 lakh of waste plastic bottles have been used under the green plastic initiative to plant an equal number of plants in different parts of Punjab. Some of the major areas across Ludhiana where the eco-friendly project has been initiated are IT department’s office in Rishi Nagar, Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib- the biggest gurdwara in Ludhiana and hundreds of government as well as private schools across the city, the report stated.

Last month, on the occasion of World Environmental Day, many railway stations across the nation installed plastic bottle crushers in an attempt to conserve the environment. The step was also taken to reduce the number of waste plastic bottles.