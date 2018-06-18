Enjoy your summer break in Ooty and Coonoor with IRCTC’s Nilgiri Mountain Railway package

If you are looking forward to spending your summer holidays in mountains then Ooty and Coonoor are the places to be in.

IRCTC’s Nilgiri Mountain Railway Package: Now, enjoy your summer vacations like never before! If you are looking forward to spending your summer holidays in mountains then Ooty and Coonoor are the places to be in. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways is offering a package called ‘Natural Nilgiris with Fascinating Nilgiri Mountain Railway two days Ex Mettupalayam’. The package will cover the two iconic hill stations of South India namely, Ooty and Coonoor. The passengers will be accommodated in class- 2S of train number 06171, which departs from Mettupalayam Railway Station, every Saturday at 9:10 AM.

In the Standard class, single occupancy accommodation will cost Rs 9,700 per person, double occupancy accommodation will cost Rs 5,500, triple occupancy will cost Rs 4,400, accommodation for a child with bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 2,200 and accommodation for a child without bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 1,700. However, under group booking for 4-6 people, double occupancy accommodation will cost Rs 4,500 per person, triple occupancy accommodation will cost Rs 4,200, accommodation for a child with bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 3,300 and accommodation for a child without bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 2,700.

The Natural Nilgiris with Fascinating Nilgiri Mountain Railway two days Ex Mettupalayam package will include confirmed onward journey in second class seating by Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), road transportation by non-air-conditioned vehicle on sharing basis, one-night hotel accommodation with breakfast at Ooty and travel insurance. However, the package will not include personal expenses such as mineral water, tips, any portage at hotels, telephone charges, laundry etc., still or video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, any additional meals, sightseeing or activities which have not been mentioned in the itinerary. Other than these, any service which is not specified in inclusions is excluded.

However, the cancellation of the tickets is not possible on PRS counters. Passengers who wish to do so can cancel the tickets through IRCTC website.