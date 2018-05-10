Enjoy sightseeing in Taj Mahal city Agra with IRCTC’s guided tour package; check here for details

Visit the city of Taj Mahal with IRCTC’s full day Agra guided tour package.

Now visit the city of Taj Mahal with IRCTC’s full day Agra guided tour package! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) package is offering a one day tour, which covers one of the wonders of the world-Taj Mahal, another iconic monument Agra Fort and other places for local sightseeing. The tour package is available up to January 4, 2019 except on Fridays. As per the tour schedule, passengers will be picked up from Agra Cantt railway station at 10:00 AM and will be dropped back at the railway station at 5:00 PM. However, the timing may vary depending on the train arrival.

As per Indian group rates, for a group comprising up to 1-3 passengers, Rs 2120 is charged for an adult and for a child of 5 to 11 Years, Rs 2020 is charged. Under the category of 4-7 passengers, Rs 2030 is charged for adult and Rs 1930 for a child of 5 to 11 years. For 8 passengers and above, Rs 1860 is charged for an adult and Rs 1760 is charged for a child of 5 to 11 years. For male senior citizens of 60 or above and female senior citizens of 58 or above, a discount is provided by IRCTC. However, it should be noted that foreigner group rates differ from Indian group rates.

The full day Agra guided tour package includes air-conditioned vehicles for sightseeing, afternoon lunch at Jaypee Palace Hotel, English and Hindi speaking guide with valid license and entry tickets to sightseeing places. However, the tour package does not include train tickets. The package also does not include any item of personal nature including portage at hotels, mineral water, telephone charges, tips, laundry etc. Also, still or video camera fees, additional meals, additional sightseeing or activities and any other service which is not specified in inclusions are excluded.

Cancellation of the ticket is only possible through IRCTC website and is not possible on PRS Counters. If the cancellation is done up to 15 days excluding departure date then Rs 100 is charged per passenger. If the cancellation is done up to 8 to 14 days then 25% of the package cost is charged. If the cancellation is done up to 4 to 7 days then 50% of the package cost is charged. If the ticket is cancelled in less than 4 days then in such cases 100% of the package cost is charged.