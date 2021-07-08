Enjoy scenic Western Ghats like never before! Indian Railways to run Yesvantpur Express with Vistadome coaches

Indian Railways to add two Vistadome coaches to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021.

Vistadome coaches in Yesvantpur Express: This monsoon season, Indian Railways passengers can experience the pristine Western Ghats like never before. The national transporter is all set to add two Vistadome coaches to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021. According to a statement issued by the South Western Railway, the zone has decided to augment two vistadome coaches and de – augment one general second class coach from Yesvantpur Express Special trains. The ticket booking for these services started from 3 July 2021 with the fare being the same as the Executive class of Shatabdi trains. Following specials to run with Vistadome coaches:

Train Number 06211/06212 Yesvantpur – Karwar – Yesvantpur Express Special to run from Yesvantpur with effect from 7 July 2021 and from Mangaluru Junction from 8 July 2021.

Train Number 06575/06576 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction – Yesvantpur Express Special to run from Yesvantpur with effect from 8 July 2021 and from 9 July 2021 from Mangaluru Junction.

Train Number 06539/06540 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction – Yesvantpur Express Special to run from Yesvantpur with effect from 10 July 2021 and from 11 July 2021 from Mangaluru Junction.

Last month, in a first, Indian Railways had restored the services of Mumbai – Pune Deccan Express Special train with an attached Vistadome coach. From 26 June 2021, Train Number 01007 Deccan Express leaves Mumbai’s CSMT railway station at 7.00 AM daily and arrives Pune at 11.05 AM same day. While Train Number 01008 Deccan Express special leaves Pune at 3.15 PM daily and arrives CSMT railway station at 7.05 PM same day. The train halts at Thane, Dadar, Kalyan, Neral (only for 01007), Talegaon, Khadki, Lonavala and Shivaji Nagar railway stations. Some of the basic special features of Mumbai – Pune Deccan Express Special include rotatable seats, pushback chairs, wide window panes and glass roof top, etc.