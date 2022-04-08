Enjoy scenic views while travelling! Indian Railways to attach Vista Dome coach in Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi

Vista Dome coach in Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express: Indian Railways has decided to introduce a new Vista Dome coach! In a bid to offer an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, the Western Railway zone has decided to attach one Vista Dome coach in Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express. However, this is being done o­n a temporary basis with effect from 11 April 2022. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has been augmented with a Vista Dome coach starting from 11 April to 10 May 2022.

The new Vistadome coach of Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has various interesting features including glass roofs, large glass windows, rotating seats, as well as an observation lounge, so travelling passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses of the outside. According to Western Railways, for the purpose of reservation in Vista Dome coach in Shatabdi Express, new Train Number 02009/02010 will be applicable i.e for passengers booking the Vista Dome coach, it will be available as Train Number 02009/02010 and will be open from 9 April 2022 at PRS counters as well as official IRCTC website. The seating capacity of the Vistadome coach is of 44 passengers.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha earlier this year, 45 trains over Zonal Railways are being operated with Vista Dome coaches which includes Train Number 11007/08, 12051/52, 12123/24 in Central Railways, Train Number 18551/52 in East Coast Railway, Train Number 15777/78, 15887/88, 15907/08, 52593/95/98/44, 52541, 52540, 52556 (Darjeeling Himalayan Railway) in Northeast Frontier Railway, Train Number 20947/48, 20949/50, 52965/66, 09501/02, 09071/72 in Western Railway, Train Number 16539/40, 16515/16, 16575/76, 16579/80 in South Western Railway, Train Number 52453/54, 52459/60 in Northern Railway, Train Number 05319/20 ain North Eastern Railway.