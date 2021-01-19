Enjoy scenic views on way to Statue of Unity! Know about Indian Railways vistadome coach in Janshatabdi Exp

The Janshatabdi Express from Ahmedabad-has been provided with a Vistadome coach.

Indian Railways launched eight trains on Sunday from different parts of the country to Kevadia in Narmada district, Gujarat where the world’s tallest- Statue of Unity is located. Out of these eight newly launched trains, the Janshatabdi Express from Ahmedabad-has been provided with a Vistadome coach. A state-of-the-art coach, the Vistadome coach is designed to provide travellers with comfort and an enhanced viewing experience of their surroundings. According to Indian Railway officials quoted in an IE report, the Vistadome coach has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). They said it is for the first time in India that the Vistadome coach has been made on the LHB platform, made for passenger train coaches.

The Vistadome coach in the Janshatabdi Express has been provided with a large window for passengers to experience the scenic view on the route to Kevadia. Also, passengers can enjoy the view from both windows to their right and left with 44 recliner-180 degree rotatable seats. Moreover, the Vistadome coach has automatic sliding doors at both gates, five large windows on each side and glass rooftops to offer a panoramic view.

Some of the other features of this coach include flight-like foldable snack tables, seat numbers with Braille language, GPS-based public-address-cum passenger information system, ‘content on demand’ access for passengers through WiFi on their personal gadgets, in-built entertainment system integrated with digital display screens as well as speakers, separate multi-tier luggage compartment, separate cabin for train staff and a mini pantry with coffee maker, hot oven, water cooler, refrigerator. The Vistadome coach has also been equipped with fire alarm system, CCTV and an LED destination board.

The railway officials said that the Vistadome coach in the Janshatabdi Express has 44 recliner seats in total and the price is Rs 885 per reserved seat, which is similar to an Executive Chair Car seat cost. According to a Western Railways official, the salient feature of this coach is that it has air suspension spring riding comfort technology. This technology ensures that during the train journey, passengers feel no tiredness at all, he added.