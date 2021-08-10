Enjoy scenic view in Mumbai-Pune route! Indian Railways to run Deccan Queen Superfast with Vistadome coach

From 15 August 2021, the national transporter has decided to attach one Vistadome train coach in Train Number 02123/02124 Deccan Queen Superfast Express. (images: Raosaheb Patil Danve Twitter handle)

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express: This Independence Day, Indian Railways to add another Vistadome coach on Mumbai – Pune route! Now, passengers travelling between these two cities in Maharashtra can enjoy scenic views like never before. From 15 August 2021, the national transporter has decided to attach one Vistadome train coach in Train Number 02123/02124 Deccan Queen Superfast Express. According to a statement issued by Central Railways, this is the second Vistadome coach being launched on this railway route. The first Vistadome coach on this route was introduced by Train Number 01007/01008 CSMT Mumbai – Pune – CSMT Mumbai Deccan Express special from 26 June 2021 onwards.

The Central Railway zone said keeping in view the huge demand from travellers o­n this railway route and overwhelming response to the first Vistadome coach in Deccan Express special train, it has been decided by Indian Railways to attach o­ne more Vistadome coach in the train. As per the schedule, Train Number 02124 will leave Pune railway station at 7.15 AM and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai at 10.25 AM, while Train Number 02123 will leave CSMT station at 5.10 PM and arrive at Pune station at 8.25 PM.

The train consists of one vistadome coach, four air-conditioned chair car class coaches, nine second class seating coaches, two second class seating cum guard’s brake van as well as one pantry car. For the newly attached vistadome coach in Train Number 02123/02124, ticket booking has been opened on 8 August 2021 at all PRS centers as well as on IRCTC’s official website www.irctc.co.in, according to Central Railways. Only those with confirmed train tickets will be allowed to board this special train, adhering to all guidelines, SOPs related to the Covid-19 pandemic during the boarding, travel as well as at destination, the zone added.