Enjoy scenic Araku Valley! Indian Railways Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train upgraded with LHB & Vistadome coaches

With the upgradation of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train with LHB coaches, passengers will be provided with better comfort and jerk free journey.

Indian Railways’ Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train gets upgraded with LHB and Vistadome coaches! The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu recently flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train with upgraded Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) Rake as well as additional Vistadome coaches from Visakhapatnam railway station. According to East Coast Railways, the regular service of this Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train commenced from Visakhapatnam with effect from 23 November 2021 and from Kirandul, the train will start regular service from 24 November 2021. The Vistadome service of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train will be provided between Visakhapatnam and Araku from both directions.

According to East Coast Railways, with the upgradation of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train with LHB coaches, passengers will be provided with better comfort and jerk free journey. This facility will enhance safety with a better ride experience as well as lesser noise. Apart from these features, LHB coaches are fire retardant, have better design, low maintenance, low weight and higher passenger carrying capacity along with safer and comfortable train journey.

Similarly, the East Coast Railways further said the Vistadome Service boasts a Transparent Roof along with large size windows with 360 degree viewing system. These features will ensure that tourists or passengers enjoy the scenic beauty during their journey to Araku. The Vistadome coaches also has 180 degree rotatable reclining seats, an observation lounge as well as WiFi service. Additional Vistadome coach service will give a boost to tourism in this route and provide world class passenger service.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President thanked the government and also, he complimented Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision for heeding his suggestion to the Ministry to expedite the use of Vistadome train coaches in the route between Visakhapatnam and Araku.

Praising Visakhapatnam for its cleanliness, Naidu called upon people to continue the momentum of the government’s Swachh Bharat initiative as a people’s movement. In particular, he urged the public to take responsibility and keep railway stations and trains clean.