Enjoy memorable trip to Ooty! Indian Railways to run ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special on Oct 2

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train: In commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, Indian Railways has decided to run a special train on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. According to a statement issued by the Southern Railway zone, an activity has been planned by the Railway Board to run a Special Train in the UNESCO heritage site of Nilgiri Mountain Railways on 2 October 2021. Accordingly, Train Number 06147, a fully reserved ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train, will be operated from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam (one way) on October 2. The train will have four coaches, with a total of 72 First Class seats and 100 Second Class seats. Currently, advance reservations for this ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train are open.
Timings of the Special Train:
Train Number 06147 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train, on October 2, will depart from Mettupalayam station at 09.10 AM. Enroute to Udagamandalam, the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ special train will have just one halt- at Coonoor station. The Special Train will arrive at Coonoor at 12.30 PM. The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train will leave Coonoor station at 12.55 PM and arrive at Udagamandalam railway station at 2.25 PM on October 2.
Fares for Special Train service:
- According to Southern Railways, the fares for travel by the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train are the same as that of the Nilgiri Mountain Railways weekly Special Train
- From Mettupalayam to Coonoor, the ticket cost is Rs 1,100 for First Class and Rs 800 for Second Class
- From Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam, the ticket cost is Rs 1,450 for First Class and Rs 1,050 for Second Class
- From Coonoor to Udagamandalam, the ticket cost is Rs 550 for First Class and Rs 450 for Second Class
