Enjoy Kalka-Shimla heritage train ride with additional benefit! Indian Railways reintroduces Hop-on Hop-off service

Now once again, tourists can enjoy Indian Railways’ Kalka-Shimla heritage train ride. The Ambala Division of the Northern Railway zone has reintroduced Hop-on, Hop-off train service for tourists or visitors visiting over the World famous Kalka-Shimla heritage railway section so that they could see all places of their interest on the purchase of a single ticket, according to the Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala. The tickets can be purchased from any station of the Kalka-Shimla rail section. Indian Railways’ Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway section was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2018. The 118 year old railway section, commissioned in 1903, is also listed under “Mountain Railways of India”.

The fare structure for Hop-on, Hop-off Kalka-Shimla heritage train service for one calendar day is Rs 500 for an adult and Rs 250 for a child (5 years to less than 12 years of age). The fare for two calendar days is Rs 800 for an adult and Rs 400 for a child. While the fare for three calendar days is Rs 1000 for an adult and Rs 500 for a child. The fares are inclusive of 5 per cent GST. A passenger can board any coach of Kalka-Shimla heritage train, subject to availability of seats. Also, he/she can board or deboard any train from/at station subject to the train’s scheduled stoppage at the said station. The passenger is not entitled to avail of other paid or value added services on the train.

At the time of ticket booking, the passenger must submit a photocopy of an ID proof. The original ID proof, the photocopy of which is submitted at the time of ticket booking, to be produced by the passenger on demand. If the passenger fails to present the original ID proof, he/she will be treated as without ticket passenger and will be charged as per extant railway rules prescribed in this regard. The Hop-on, Hop-off train ticket is non-transferable. On Hop-on, Hop-off ticket, no refund of fare is permitted. Also, no concession in ticket fare is allowed.