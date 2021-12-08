Enjoy IRCTC catering services onboard New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express; Here’s how to book meal online

Passengers can book their meals through IRCTC's meal booking for prepaid trains facility with their PNR number.

IRCTC Catering Service at Vande Bharat: From now on, enjoy mouth-watering food items while travelling on the Vande Bharat Express train! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)- the catering arm of Indian Railways, has resumed regular catering services onboard New Delhi – Varanasi – New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. Passengers can book their meals through IRCTC’s meal booking for prepaid trains facility (https://www.irctctourism.com/BookFood/#/) with their PNR number. Under this service, they can get their food delivered to their seats. Besides, IRCTC also offers e-catering services, where passengers can choose from a wide range of items from brands like Domino’s, Comesum, Zoop, Relfood, Rail Recipe, etc. Following are the steps to book your food on IRCTC’s e-catering:

First, go to the IRCTC e-catering website (https://www.irctctourism.com/BookFood/#/), then enter the PNR number

Explore restaurants for your journey

Choose your food and schedule your order paying online or COD

Enjoy your meal delivered to your seat

Some of the important stations where passengers can get their food delivered under the e-catering facility include Vijayawada, Nagpur, Kanpur Central, Bhopal, Ambala Cantt Junction, Lucknow, Vadodara, Itarsi, Jhansi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Surat, Bhusawal, Ballarshah, Visakhapatnam, New Jalpaiguri, Ahmedabad, Kota, Ratlam, New Delhi, Prayagraj Junction, Gwalior, Mathura Junction, Moradabad, Ratnagiri, Malda Town, Gudur Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Bilaspur Junction, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Gondia, Vasai Road, Jabalpur, Satna, Rourkela, Asansol, Secunderabad Junction, Khandwa, Patna Junction, Ajmer.

Some of the other stations are Manmad, Aburoad, Tundla, Panvel, Solapur, Varanasi, Pune, Katihar Junction, Nasik Road, Prayagraj Cheoki, Katpadi, Agra Cantt, Brahmapur, Gaya Junction, Aishbagh, Katni Murwara, Panipat, Gorakhpur Junction, Rajahmundry, Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Sawai Madhopor, Akola, Kharagpur, Lalitpur, Ujjain, Chappra Junction, Agra Fort, Palanpur, Renigunta, Gangapur City, Salem Junction, Hubli, Chandrapur, Gurgaon, Bina, Durg, Kishanganj, Jalgaon, Tatanagar, Saugor, Warangal, Patliputra, Katni, Nagda, Hijli, Badnera, Habibganj, New Alipurduar, Daund, Dhanbad, Manikpur, Roorkee, Jodhpur Junction, Pipariya, Guwahati, Durgapur, Ahmednagar, Kalyan, Tiruchchirappalli Junction.