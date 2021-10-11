Enjoy Indian Railways joyrides, local bands, food fests & more at Darjeeling Himalayan Railways’ Ghum festival

The festival will take place from 13 November 2021 to 05 December 2021.

Indian Railways Ghum Festival: Planning fun activities this winter? Here’s your chance to enjoy amazing joy rides amidst lush green terrains and weekly fun events! UNESCO World Heritage, Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) is organizing a festival called “Ghum Festival” at Ghum, according to the Railway Ministry. The festival will take place from 13 November 2021 to 05 December 2021. In this, rail enthusiasts can enjoy joy rides on Darjeeling – Ghum section, Red Panda special train rides on Kurseong – Mahanadi section, Jungle Tea Safari rides on Siliguri – Rongtong section, and passenger train journeys between NJP and Darjeeling.

Some of the other Weekly Events include sunrise & sunset viewing at Tiger Hill Point, local bands, trekathon, karaoke, mountain biking, tea garden tours, stand-up comedy, folk dance performances, art exhibits, handicrafts, clothing stalls, etc. At Ghum Festival, Indian Railways will also serve the world-renowned Darjeeling Tea. Besides, people will be able to experience exceptional local Darjeeling food items like Momos, Sel Rotis and much more. The Ghum Festival is being sponsored by Divisional Sports Association, Katihar, Northeast Frontier Railways and is being organized by Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Darjeeling Kalimpong Himalayan Tourism Association, Darjeeling Hotel Owner Association, Darjeeling Homestay Association, Darjeeling Hill Runners Association, and Darjeeling Mountain Biking Club.

According to Darjeeling Himalayan Railways, on 25 August 2021, Train Number 52541/52540 resumed services between NJP and Darjeeling. The passenger train composition includes one 17 seater FCZ, one 29 seater vista dome coach as well as one Parcel Van. Also, the national transporter had resumed Six Joy Ride services on the Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling section from 16 August 2021, including Train Number 52594 Steam Joyride, Train Number 52591 Diesel Joyride, Train Number 52596 Steam Joyride, Train Number 52597 Diesel Joyride, Train Number 52598 Steam Joyride and Train Number 52599 Diesel Joyride.