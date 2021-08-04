Enjoy comfortable stay! IRCTC renovated retiring rooms made operational for passengers in Goa

With effect from 1 August 2021, renovated Retiring Room facility has been made operational at Madgaon railway station for travelers.

IRCTC Retiring Rooms: Thinking about your accommodation while travelling by Indian Railways? You will be glad to know that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a comfortable and luxurious Retiring Room facility at many railway stations. IRCTC retiring rooms are rooms for travelers, which are available at various railway stations across the country. These rooms are available for passengers in Single, Double as well as Dormitory type of occupancy with air-conditioning and non air-conditioning combination. With effect from 1 August 2021, renovated Retiring Room facility has been made operational at Madgaon railway station for travelers.

The renovated Retiring Rooms at Goa’s Madgaon railway station are well-equipped with AC, bed, fan, TV set, chairs, table, geyser in the washroom, and many other facilities. As per the official IRCTC website, the retiring rooms can be booked for a minimum period of one hour to a maximum duration of 48 hours (hourly booking of this room facility is only available at few railway stations). The website also states that for one person, one Single Bed Retiring Room or one Double Bed Retiring Room, or one Bed in Dormitory can be allocated. While for two people, one Double Bed Retiring Room or two Beds in Dormitory can be allocated.

According to IRCTC, for booking Retiring Room, a valid PNR Number with RAC/Confirm status is mandatory. To book Retiring Room at stations, passengers can log in to the IRCTC website rr.irctctourism.com. To cancel the facility, passengers can log in to the website, go to the booking history in their account and cancel the booking. If cancelled two days in advance excluding the day of occupation, 20 per cent of the booking amount will be deducted. If cancelled one day in advance excluding the day of occupation, 50 per cent of the booking amount will be deducted. In case of retiring room booking cancellation on the same day, no refund shall be granted.