Enjoy another Indian Railways Vistadome ride! New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Tourist Special to run from this date; Check timings

Train Number 05777/05778 Tourist Special will run three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Representational image)

Vista Dome Tourist Special: Enjoy scenic sub-Himalayan views while travelling! Indian Railways is all set to begin operations of Vista Dome Tourist Special between New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Junction – New Jalpaiguri with effect from 28 August 2021 (Saturday). The Vista Dome Tourist Special train service will be operated with revised timings. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, Train Number 05777/05778 New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Junction Vista Dome Special consists of seven coaches in total including two Power cum Luggage Van, two AC Chair Car coaches, two Chair Car coaches and one Vista Dome coach. Check the revised timings and halts of the New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Junction – New Jalpaiguri Vista Dome Tourist Special Train below:

Train Number 05777 New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Junction Tourist Special and Train Number 05778 Alipurduar Junction – New Jalpaiguri Tourist Special will run three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Train Number 05777 New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Junction Tourist Special will depart from New Jalpaiguri railway station at 7:20 AM, halt at Siliguri Junction at 7:38 AM, halt at Sivok station at 8:28 AM, New Mal Junction at 9:10 AM, Chalsa station at 9:25 AM, Madarihat station at 11:12 AM, Hasimara station at 11:30 AM, Raja Bhatkhowa station at 12:00 PM and arrive at Alipurduar Junction railway station at 1:00 PM.

Train Number 05778 Alipurduar Junction – New Jalpaiguri Tourist Special will depart from Alipurduar Junction railway station at 2:00 PM, halt at Raja Bhatkhowa station at 2:20 PM, halt at Hasimara station at 2:55 PM, Madarihat station at 3:30 PM, Chalsa station at 4:50 PM, New Mal Junction at 5:15 PM, Sivok station at 5:48 PM, Siliguri Junction railway station at 6:35 PM and arrive at New Jalpaiguri railway station at 7:00 PM.