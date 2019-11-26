Enjoy a scenic view! Indian Railways services back to normal in Kashmir Valley; details

Train services are the lifeline of those residing in Kashmir valley.

Indian Railways train services back to normal in Kashmir valley! Now, you can enjoy a scenic train ride in the Kashmir valley as the train services have been restored completely. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway zone, due to heavy snow fall on 7 November 2019, the railway tracks were covered under snow with thickness of 20 cm to 45 cm. To clear snow over these railway tracks, rail snow cutting machines were pressed into service. The Srinagar-Baramulla section, as well as the Srinagar-Banihal Section, were cleared before permitting safe operation of trains on the railway tracks.

According to Northen Railways, the decision to re-start Indian Railways’ train services in Kashmir valley was taken after due security audits and assurance by Government Railway Police (GRP), Jammu and Kashmir. Accordingly, trial runs as well as inspection was conducted between the Srinagar-Baramulla rail section on 10 November 2019 and between the Srinagar-Banihal rail section on 16 November 2019.

With effect from 12 November 2019, a limited passenger service of two pairs of trains between the Srinagar-Baramulla section was commenced at a speed of 45 kmph between 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Two pairs of train services were allowed to operate between the Srinagar-Banihal section with effect from 17 November 2019 at a speed of 45 kmph. This was done to benefit the thousands of local commuters who travel by train over the entire area between Baramulla and Banihal, covering a distance of 138 km.

However, the period for the operations of train services has now been increased from five hours to nine hours that is between 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Also, the rail section has been restored to its normal speed of 100 kmph. At present, a total of 16 train services are running on the section. The first train starts at 8:05 AM and all train services terminate at 5:00 PM.

Indian Railways’ train services are the lifeline of those residing in Kashmir valley. During winter/snowfall season, the train is the best mode of transport for people to commute across the region.