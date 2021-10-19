Enhancing passenger safety! Indian Railways commissions new Foot Over Bridges at Bandra & Khar Road stations

Recently, two more Foot Over Bridges were commissioned at Bandra and Khar Road railway stations.

Indian Railways commissions new Foot Over Bridge! The Western Railway zone, in spite of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works. Recently, two more Foot Over Bridges have been commissioned at Bandra and Khar Road railway stations in the city of Mumbai, for the safety and convenience of passengers. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been commissioned at Bandra railway station on the south side connecting all the station platforms, i.e Platform Number 1 to Platform Number 7.

The zonal railway further said the new FOB is 80 metres long and the width of the bridge is 10 meters. The construction of this new FOB has been done at a cost of Rs 7 crores. Similarly, at Khar Road railway station, a new Foot Over Bridge has been commissioned at a cost of Rs 8 crores. This Foot Over Bridge is 6 metres wide and 110 metres long with skywalk, which is 5 metres wide and 27 metres long at the west side, 18 metres at middle and 27 metres long at east with staircases (Khar-south). Both these new Foot Over Bridges have been opened for bonafide travellers.

With these two new Foot Over Bridges, five FOBs in total have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railways in the financial year 2021-22. The first being the FOB between Bandra and Khar Road railway stations while the second FOB is the MCGM Foot Over Bridge at Mahim (North) and the third one at Santacruz. The zonal railway further claimed that in spite of the o­ngoing challenging times, passengers’ safety has been accorded top priority. Besides, the works of other FOBs, ROBs, etc., are also under progress, it said. All these efforts will go a long way to curb the menace of trespassing and combat the problems such as overcrowding o­n bridges, etc., Western Railways added.