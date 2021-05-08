EIB commits 2nd tranche of €150 m for Pune Metro

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Indian government on Friday signed a contract for second tranche of Euro 150 million for Pune Metro Rail project. EIB had approved the total loan of Euro 600 million to fund the Pune Metro Rail project. The contract for first tranche of Euro 200 million was signed on July 22, 2019.
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MAHAMETRO) is the implementing agency for this project. The EIB financing will fund construction and operation of Corridor 1 (North-South)—Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate and Corridor 2 (West-East)—Kothrud to Ramvadi, totaling about 31.25 kilometers and purchase of a related fleet of metro cars.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.