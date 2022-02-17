ECoR becomes first Indian Railways zone to achieve 200 MT Freight Loading in 2021-22

This zonal railway had loaded 200 MT of cargo in 366 days in the fiscal 2019-20 and taken 360 days in fiscal 2020-21.

Another loading milestone achieved by Indian Railways! The East Coast Railway zone has achieved 200 MT in loading, registering a record growth of 26.67 MT, which is an increase of 15 per cent than the corresponding period of last financial year, i.e. from 1 April 2021 to 14 February 2022. The zonal railway has loaded 200.50 MT of freight during the period as against 173.82 MT carried in the corresponding period of last financial year. The East Coast Railway, with that, has achieved this remarkable performance in just a span of 320 days as against 360 days loaded in last fiscal’s corresponding period. This zonal railway had loaded 200 MT of cargo in 366 days in the fiscal 2019-20 and taken 360 days in fiscal 2020-21.

According to East Coast Railways, this was possible due to outstanding performance of all the three Divisions of the zone, i.e. Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair. The zone has loaded 113.35 MT of Coal, 18.46 MT of Iron & Steel, 7.06 MT of Raw material for Steel Plants, 27.22 MT of Iron Ore, 2.56 MT of Food Grains, 1.13 MT of Cement, 5 MT of Fertilizer, 2.34 MT of POL and 23.37 MT of freight loaded in Containers as well as other cargo during the period. Some of the major contributors of freight include Talcher, Dhamara, Paradeep, Visakhapatnam, Keonjhar, Gangavaram, KK Line, Aluminium plants, Steel Plants and from other places of ECoR jurisdiction.

According to the zone, 57.21 MT of freight from Waltair Division, 132.54 MT of freight carried from Khurda Road Division and 10.73 MT of freight carried from Sambalpur Division, during the period. ECoR’s Khurda Road Division has utilised as many as 9452 wagons per day which is about 174 rakes per day. Also, this railway division has surpassed its last year annual loading performance of 131.36 MT. Similarly, the divisions of Waltair and Sambalpur have also performed better than last year. From the loading, the East Coast Railway zone has earned an amount of Rs 19884.3 crore, which is 20 per cent more than the corresponding period of last fiscal.