Economical & comfortable travel! Indian Railways introduces AC 3 Tier Economy class in Prayagraj-Udhampur Special

Indian Railways has fitted AC 3 Tier Economy Class Coaches in Train Number 04141 Prayagraj - Udhampur Special.

From now on, train journeys from Prayagraj to Udhampur to get more comfortable and convenient! Indian Railways is constantly striving to make train travel convenient, economical and comfortable for passengers. In this regard, from 18 October 21, the national transporter has fitted AC 3 Tier Economy Class Coaches in Train Number 04141 Prayagraj – Udhampur Special. A few months ago, the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC 3 Tier Economy Class coach was rolled out by Indian Railways’ Production Unit, Railway Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. Last month, for the first time, the economical and comfortable class coach was attached to Train Number 02403 Prayagraj – Jaipur Express. Following are some of the salient design features of AC 3 Tier Economy Class coach:

The berth capacity in AC 3 Tier Economy Class coach has been increased to 83 berths, compared to 72 berths in 3 AC Class coach

It boasts an upgraded and modular design of berth and seat

AC 3 Tier Economy Class has been provided with foldable snack tables for passengers in both longitudinal and transverse bays

For each berth, it has individual AC vents

Each coach has a wider toilet door as well as an entrance door for Divyangjans

Each berth provided with an individual reading lamp and USB charging points

There is increased headroom for both middle as well as upper berths

The AC 3 Tier Economy Class has public address and passenger information systems

It also has improved fire safety by using the material in compliance with EN45545- 2HL3, the global benchmark for fire safety

It has been equipped with CCTV Cameras

It also has improved design of ladder for accessing the upper berth and middle berth

Initially, a total of 50 new AC 3 Tier Economy class coaches, manufactured by RCF, Kapurthala, are ready to offer services in various Mail/Express trains over different zones of the Indian Railways network.