Eco-friendly move by Indian Railways: Check progress made on solar powered railway stations

Solar Power in Indian Railways: In a bid to meet its energy requirements with solar powered railways stations and transform the Indian Railways network into a Green network, the national transporter is taking various steps. In Budget 2017-18, the Modi government had announced to feed about 7,000 railway stations across the country, with solar power in the medium term. The government, in the budget, had stated that works will be taken up for 2,000 railway stations as part of its 1000 Mega Watt solar mission. Recently, the Finance Ministry shared the delivery status and progress made on solar powered railway stations, which are as follows:

Solar Rooftop Capacity

As on 31 October 2021, 121.47 Mega Watt (MW) solar rooftop capacity has been installed at 1094 railway stations across the country including major railway stations such as Varanasi, New Delhi, Old Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Katra, Secunderabad, Howrah stations, etc.

The ministry also said that solar plants will be provided progressively at balance railway stations

Land Based Solar System

Indian Railways had set up 3 MW at Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli

Two pilot projects, which were assigned to BHEL and REMCL at Bina (1.7 MW, WCR) and Diwana (2 MW, NR), successfully commissioned

400 MW tied up from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS), a joint venture of SECI and state government of Madhya Pradesh

Also, 50 MW solar plant is being set up at railway land in Bhilai

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had said that the use of solar power will accelerate the mission of Indian Railways to achieve the goal of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission rail network in the coming years. In a bid to achieve this, the national transporter had developed a mega plan for setting up solar power plants of 20 GW capacity by using its vacant land by the year 2030.