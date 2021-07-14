Easy commute to and from Bengaluru! Indian Railways to resume six suburban trains from this date

The South Western Railway zone has announced that it will restart services of five sets of MEMU trains as well as introduce another set of MEMU train, beginning 15 July 2021.

Resumption of MEMU Trains in Karnataka: Indian Railways is all set to restart more train services in order to help people commute to and from Bengaluru city to its suburbs. Recently, the South Western Railway zone has announced that it will restart services of five sets of MEMU trains as well as introduce another set of MEMU train, beginning 15 July 2021. The train services were stopped after the state government of Karnataka imposed restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an IE report. South Western Railways said the trains will help link Karnataka capital to Marikuppam, Hosur and Bangarapet.

From Thursday, daily services will restart in both directions on the Baiyappanahalli – Hosur (Train Number 06259/06260), KSR Bengaluru – Hosur (Train Number 06261/06262), and KSR Bengaluru – Marikuppam (Train Number 06263/06264) routes. The new daily train service (Train Number 07383/07384) is scheduled to operate between Marikuppam and Bangarapet. According to the report, the 16-car MEMU will ply via Oargaum, Champion, Coromandel, Chinnakote H, BEML Nagar and Bangarapet. The train service would daily begin from Bangarapet station at 5.30 AM and will reach Marikuppam railway station at 6.05 AM. For the other direction, the train will depart from Marikuppam station at 8.50 PM and reach Bangarapet station daily at 9.25 PM.

The MEMU trains scheduled to operate once a week linking the city of Bengaluru with its satellite towns are Train Number 06289/06290 running between Bangarpet – Kuppam, Train Number 06292 running between Kuppam – KSR Bengaluru, and Train Number 06298/06297 running between Banaswadi – Bangarpet.

A few days ago, the South Western Railway zone had restored the services of Train Number 06081 Chennai Central – Mysuru Express Special, Train Number 06082 Mysuru – Chennai Central Express Special, Train Number 06319 Kochuveli – Banaswadi Express Special, Train Number 06320 Banaswadi – Kochuveli Express Special, Train Number 06129 Ernakulam Junction – Banaswadi Express Special, and Train Number 06130 Banaswadi – Ernakulam Junction Express Special.