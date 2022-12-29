Eastern Railways revamps train coach with colourful art and LED lights! Internet isn’t impressed

Most people associate Indian Railways with its classic blue-coloured seats, minimal features and wide network. But as the central government is all set to give a modern facelift to railway stations and trains, the Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division has embarked on a campaign that adds a pop of colour and handmade art to railway coaches.

In a video that was shared by the Ministry of Railways, a train coach was shown displaying various vibrant murals-like designs. While painting the coaches, the officials of the Eastern Railway took into account various factors to make the interior look more vibrant like portraying the country life experience. LED lights were also added on the windows and doors.

The campaign, which is carried out by the Sealdah Division, aims to enhance the travel experience of passengers by introducing art to the coaches.

The Ministry of Railway tweeted, “Uplifting your Travel Experience! A coach facelift initiative has been undertaken by the Sealdah Division of @EasternRailway, where coaches are adorned with art. Catch a glimpse of a train that runs on the Sealdah-Bangaon section.”

However, the initiative did not go well with the netizens. The video, which has over 23,000 views and 800 likes, is flooded with critical comments. Some of the Twitterati have found the artwork very unpleasant. One user noted that the entire project was a “sore” and urged the officials to hire professional artists.

