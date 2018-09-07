Ease of doing business with Indian Railways! New Aapoorti app launched for e-procurement and tendering

The Aapoorti mobile app has also been provided with user manuals of Indian Railways’ e-procurement system.

Aapoorti Mobile App of Indian Railways: In order to improve the ease of doing business with Indian Railways, the national transporter has taken a significant step. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has launched the Aapoorti mobile app of Indian Railways e-procurement system (IREPS). The Aapoorti mobile app has been launched in a bid to provide information as well as data related to e-tendering and e-auction related activities of the national transporter. To know about the e-tendering activities of Indian Railways, users of this mobile app can see details related to tenders published, tenders closed as well as purchase orders that have been placed. Also, for all the activities related to e-auction of scrap sale, the users with the help of Aapoorti mobile app can see the upcoming auctions, sale conditions, auction schedules, auctioning units, details of material available for e-auction etc.

Interestingly, for users, the Aapoorti mobile app has also been provided with user manuals of Indian Railways’ e-procurement system. Additionally, it allows users to rate the app and it also takes feedback from app users so the railways could continuously improve the mobile app.

According to Railway Ministry, all the tendering activities of the national transporter for procurement of goods, services as well as works and e-auction of scrap sale are on IREPS, which makes it the largest G2B portal in India. During the year 2017-2018, four lakh forty four thousand e-tenders, valuing more than Rs 1.5 lakh crores were issued on this system. Also, last year, online scrap sale of Rs 2,800 crores was done through e-auction. The Railway Ministry also stated that ninety thousand vendors have registered themselves on the website of IREPS.

The IREPS has also been recognized as well as awarded by the Central Vigilance Commission under “Vigilance Excellence Awards-2017”. According to the Railway Ministry, the system has been awarded for its outstanding contribution in the category of “IT initiatives for transparency in the organization”.