Ease of doing business with Indian Railways gets boost! Freight Business Development Portal launched; features

The dedicated freight portal will ensure that all operations stay customer centric, provide online tracking facility for suppliers, reduce the costs for logistics providers as well as simplify the goods transportation process.

Ease of doing business with Indian Railways gets a boost! When most of the activities were under lockdown during 2020, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways was providing relentless services in Freight transportation across the nation. The national transporter achieved the highest ever loading continuously in the months of September, October, November and December 2020. A “Freight on Priority” policy has been embraced by Indian Railways by pushing for an aggressive customer-centric approach in order to expand the freight carried from the traditional segments as well as by attracting new customers to its fold. In a bid to take level of customer services to new heights, the Railway Minister has recently launched a Freight Business Development Portal as one stop solution for all the requirements of freight customers.

The dedicated freight portal, which is first-of-its-kind, will ensure that all operations stay customer centric, provide online tracking facility for suppliers, reduce the costs for logistics providers as well as simplify the goods transportation process. According to the Railway Ministry, with an aim to minimize the need of human to human interaction, the freight Business Development portal has been designed to replace physical processes with online ones. The portal has been specially designed as well as developed considering the varied needs of all existing and new customers with a focus on ease of doing business, in order to bring more transparency as well as to provide professional support. Following are some distinguishing features of the Portal:

New to Rail: It welcomes all Indian Railways’ prospective customers, introducing freight business of the national transporter and listing various benefits, helping them to look out for the most suitable terminal with various terminal facilities’ details as well as logistics services available, assisting them to opt for the right wagon, displaying the expected charges and estimated time for their planned goods’ transportation. A new Indian Railways customer can register on this dedicated freight portal as well as place demand for wagons in the most convenient way.

Existing Customers: The personalized dashboard portal will bring single view, which gives access to customers to their entire business with the national transporter, status of various interactions, their outstanding indents, on-run consignments, facility to apply for various services as well as raising concerns. The customers can also live track their consignments that are on-run through GIS views, single-click applications for various services. Also, they can know about the allotment of rakes along with maturity/pendency of indents at various freight terminals.

Commodity Pages: The dedicated freight portal has commodity pages on major items transported by Indian Railways such as Minerals and Ores, Coal, Flour & Pulses, Food Grain, Cement & Clinker, Iron and Steel, Chemical Manure, Container services, Petroleum products, Automobile and more. The customers can find the most suitable terminals suitable wagon, expected transit time, freight charges as well as incentive schemes for a selected commodity, that handle the commodity near them, in their district or state. The portal will introduce the customers with different types of wagons that can carry their commodity and their loading preferences, presenting various incentive schemes in a bid to facilitate their logistics requirements as well as the flexibility of two-point loadings/unloadings.

Tools and Services: The portal will give them access to various tools as well as services for planning their optimum freight transportation with the national transporter. It will also provide rate slabs for various commodity movements, smart calculator, terminal selector, wagon catalogue as well as track and trace. With the opening of this new portal, information on various crucial services such as mini rake services, timetabled movements and approved two point rake combinations are now just a click away.

Logistics Partners: The Railway Ministry invited partnerships in freight operations of Indian Railways across the country. To make Indian Railways, a part of their supply chain, interested customers can join the network through investments in Private Sidings, Private Freight Terminals or Railways Owned Goods Sheds. According to the ministry, investments in rolling stock could bring various benefits such as assured availability as well as incentives in freight charges. The national transporter invites aggregators, warehouse owners, truckers and labour providers to offer their services for its more than 9000 freight customers at over 4000 freight terminals.

Professional Support: The national transporter is committed to provide professional support to its valued customers. The Indian Railways customers can contact the officials on phone or in writing. Also, suggestions, queries or complaints can be sent by customers to Indian Railways through the ‘contact us’ option. In order to track the status of the request, a unique request ID is sent to the customer.