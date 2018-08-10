e-tendering contracts: Why Indian Railways will no longer put ads in newspapers for work tenders

This measure was adopted to primarily cut out the massive expenditure incurred by the government on advertisements in papers and magazines, officials said. (PTI)

Railways has done away with the practice of publishing advertisements of work tenders in newspapers for procurement, according to an order of the railway board. The order issued today said that since the national transporter was e-tendering its works contracts there was no longer any need to issue the ads in newspapers. This measure was adopted to primarily cut out the massive expenditure incurred by the government on advertisements in papers and magazines, officials said.

“Now, GFR 2017 (general financial rules) have done away with the need for publishing advertisement in newspapers for procurement. “With the implementation of e-tendering in railway contracts through IREPS, board has decided to discontinue the requirement of newspaper advertisement of work tenders invited through e-procurement website (IREPS),” the order said.

The board has, however, stipulated that the date of publishing the tender on railways’ website should be treated as the date of publication of tender notice for the purpose of calculation of sufficient notice period for tender. Any instruction requiring minimum number of days for tender opening from the date of publication of tender invitation in print/media/journal shall now be the same minimum number of days required from the date of uploading in e procurement website, it said.

Last year in May, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issue an advisory stating that the amended GFR 2017 has done away with the need for publishing advertisements in newspapers for procurement of goods and services. E-publishing of advertisement on CPPP at www.eprocure.gov.in and on government e-marketplace has been made mandatory as per the amended GR 2017.