  • MORE MARKET STATS

During lockdown, over 1 crore migrants returned to home states on Indian Railways Shramik trains and on foot

By: |
September 23, 2020 3:53 PM

During the nationwide lockdown, migrant workers in big cities were frequently seen walking in groups along highways, carrying their belongings especially before the train services were started by Indian Railways on 1 May 2020.

A total of 63.19 lakh passengers travelled from cities to their home states in as many as 4,621 Shramik Special trains between the months of May and August.

Over 1 crore migrants returned from cities to their home states! During the nationwide lockdown period, imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 1.06 crore migrants left their cities of work and returned to their home states. The figure includes those who travelled on Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains as well as those who travelled on foot, V K Singh, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways recently told the Lok Sabha. A total of 63.19 lakh passengers travelled from cities to their home states in as many as 4,621 Shramik Special trains between the months of May and August, as per official figures shared by the Railway Ministry, according to an IE report.

Even when Indian Railways was running Shramik Special train services during the lockdown, many migrant labourers or passengers, mostly in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were seen travelling on foot or taking commercial truck rides in order to reach their destinations. During the nationwide lockdown, migrant workers in big cities were frequently seen walking in groups along highways, carrying their belongings especially before the train services were started by Indian Railways on 1 May 2020.

Related News

Recently, the national transporter rolled out 40 clone trains on high traffic routes. The newly introduced clone special trains are primarily 3-AC trains that boast higher speeds, fewer halts, and departure time before parent trains of Indian Railways. These trains are said to be a boon for those who have made last-minute plans or those who have to travel in an emergency.

The stoppages of these clone trains are limited to operational halts or the Divisional Headquarters that falls enroute (if any), thereby reducing the journey time. The ticket prices for 19 pairs of these clone trains, each having 18 coaches, are charged at the rates of Humsafar Express. While ticket prices of one clone train, consisting of 22 coaches, between Lucknow and Delhi is at par with Janshatabdi Express rates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. During lockdown over 1 crore migrants returned to home states on Indian Railways Shramik trains and on foot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways delivers two modern DEMU trains to Nepal for Jayanagar-Kurtha railway link
244 Vande Bharat trains: Indian Railways floats revised tender for semi-high speed train sets; details
3Wow! Indian Railways eyes 7 more bullet train corridors; all will be open to PPP investments