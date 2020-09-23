During lockdown, over 1 crore migrants returned to home states on Indian Railways Shramik trains and on foot

A total of 63.19 lakh passengers travelled from cities to their home states in as many as 4,621 Shramik Special trains between the months of May and August.

Over 1 crore migrants returned from cities to their home states! During the nationwide lockdown period, imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 1.06 crore migrants left their cities of work and returned to their home states. The figure includes those who travelled on Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains as well as those who travelled on foot, V K Singh, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways recently told the Lok Sabha. A total of 63.19 lakh passengers travelled from cities to their home states in as many as 4,621 Shramik Special trains between the months of May and August, as per official figures shared by the Railway Ministry, according to an IE report.

Even when Indian Railways was running Shramik Special train services during the lockdown, many migrant labourers or passengers, mostly in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were seen travelling on foot or taking commercial truck rides in order to reach their destinations. During the nationwide lockdown, migrant workers in big cities were frequently seen walking in groups along highways, carrying their belongings especially before the train services were started by Indian Railways on 1 May 2020.

Recently, the national transporter rolled out 40 clone trains on high traffic routes. The newly introduced clone special trains are primarily 3-AC trains that boast higher speeds, fewer halts, and departure time before parent trains of Indian Railways. These trains are said to be a boon for those who have made last-minute plans or those who have to travel in an emergency.

The stoppages of these clone trains are limited to operational halts or the Divisional Headquarters that falls enroute (if any), thereby reducing the journey time. The ticket prices for 19 pairs of these clone trains, each having 18 coaches, are charged at the rates of Humsafar Express. While ticket prices of one clone train, consisting of 22 coaches, between Lucknow and Delhi is at par with Janshatabdi Express rates.