Durg-Ferozpur-Durg Antyodaya Express flagged off; know the benefits

The train was flagged-off by Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. (Representative photo: ANI)

A new weekly Durg-Ferozpur-Durg Antyodaya Express was launched today from Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh under the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone. The train was flagged-off by Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. Gohain said the Antyodaya Express has been launched to ensure a facilities”equipped journey to all the sections of the society as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This train and all other Antyodaya Express trains running from different parts of the country have multiple facilities at affordable rates,” he said. Gohain said the Indian railway has been working on several projects that will take care of all the sections of the society.

Gohain listed various achievements by the Railways during his speech. “The expansion of railway has fastened the growth of the nation. The work of doubling and tripling of single rail tracks has been expedited. “Similarly, public utilities like escalators, foot-over bridges and other modern facilities have been set up in the stations,” he said, adding that rapid changes had taken place during the past four years contrary to the inertia that prevailed in the past three decades.

In his speech, Singh said the operation of Durg-Ferozpur-Durg train and all other Antyodaya Express trains in rest of the country has eased travelling woes of the poor people. “They can travel without reservation for Rs 350 from Durg to Ferozpur. The Railway authorities will be requested to have a stoppage of the train at Bhatapara,” he said. Apart from this Antyodaya Express, two other trains–Kolkata-Bilaspur-Pune Humsafar Express and Jabalpur-Bilaspur-Kolkata Humsafar Express–will become operational soon, he said.

On the expansion of railway infrastructure, Singh said railway tracks are being laid in many areas across the state through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. SECR General Manager Sunil Singh Soin said the Durg-Ferozpur-Durg Antyodaya Express is envisioned to provide superfast and unreserved service to the common man on high dense routes. “The train will have total 18 coaches, including 16 LHB coaches, with better interior aesthetics and comfortable berths, provisions for LED lights, mobile charging, water purifier, modular designed lavatories with bio-toilets,” he said.

On a regular basis, the 22895 Durg-Ferozpur weekly Antyodaya Express will leave Durg every Sunday from May 6 onwards at 7.10 am and reach Ferozpur Cantonment on Monday at 1 pm. Similarly, the 22896 Ferozpur-Durg Weekly Antyodaya Express will leave Ferozpur every Tuesday from May 8 onwards at 12.20 am and reach Durg on Wednesday at 6.30 am, he said.