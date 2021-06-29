Due to COVID-19, Indian Railways restricts several trains to Puri during Rath Yatra; see full list here

The stretch between Khurda Road and Puri will remain cancelled from both directions.

Those who were planning their trips to Puri in Odisha during Rath Yatra, here is some news for you. Indian Railways has decided to restrict several trains to Puri during Rath Yatra. According to East Coast Railways, to break the chain of Covid-19, the national transporter has decided to restrict trains to Puri in the month of July. Thus, 26 pairs of long distance special trains will run up to and originate from Khurda Road instead of Puri, Odisha. The stretch between Khurda Road and Puri will remain cancelled from both directions. Here is the list of trains, restricted by Indian Railways in coordination with the state government of Odisha:

1) Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Special: Train Number 02801 from 24 June to 23 July 2021 and Train Number 02802 from 22 June to 21 July 2021

2) Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Special: Train Number 08405 from 30 June to 21 July 2021 and Train Number 08406 from 25 June to 16 July 2021

3) Puri-Okha-Puri Special: Train Number 08401 from 27 June to 18 July 2021 and Train Number 08402 from 23 June to 21 July 2021

4) Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Special: Train Number 02843 from 24 June to 23 July 2021 and Train Number 02844 from 24 June to 19 July 2021

5) Puri-Ajmer-Puri Special: Train Number 02037 from 24 June to 22 July 2021 and Train Number 02038 from 22 June to 20 July 2021

6) Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Special: Train Number 02875 from 25 June 23 July 2021 and Train Number 02876 from 25 June to 20 July 2021

7) Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Special: Train Number 02815 from 24 June to 22 July 2021 and Train Number 02816 from 23 June to 22 July 2021

8) Puri-Howrah-Puri Special: Train Number 02088 from 24 June to 23 July 2021 and Train Number 02087 from 24 June to 23 July 2021

9) Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Special: Train Number 02063 from 25 June to 23 July 2021 and Train Number 02064 from 26 June to 17 July 2021

10) Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Special: Train Number 02093 from 30 June to 21 July 2021 and Train Number 02094 from 26 June to 17 July 2021

11) Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Special: Train Number 08452 from 24 June to 23 July 2021 and Train Number 08451 from 23 June to 22 July 2021

12) Puri-Patna Baidyanathdham Special: Train Number 08449 on 28 June 2021 and Train Number 08450 on 30 July 2021

13) Puri-Jaynagar-Puri Special: Train Number 08419 on 24 June 2021 and Train Number 08420 on 26 June 2021

14) Puri-Surat-Puri Special: Train Number 02827 on 27 June 2021 and Train Number 02828 on 29 June 2021

15) Puri-Chennai-Puri Special: Train Number 02859 on 27 June 2021 and Train Number 02860 on 28 June 2021

16) Puri-LTT-Puri Special: Train Number 02866 on 29 June 2021 and Train Number 02865 on 1 July 2021

17) Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Special: Train Number 08477 from 24 June to 23 July 2021 and Train Number 08478 from 22 June to 21 July 2021

18) LTT-Puri-LTT Special: Train Number 02145 from 27 June to 18 July 2021 and Train Number 02146 from 29 June to 20 July 2021

19) Howrah-Puri Howrah Special: Train Number 02837 from 23 June to 22 July 2021 and Train Number 02838 from 24 June to 23 July 2021

20) Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Special: Train Number 02973 from 23 June to 21 July 2021 and Train Number 02974 from 26 June to 17 July 2021

21) Valsad-Puri-Valsad Special: Train Number 09209 from 24 June to 15 July 2021 and Train Number 09210 from 27 June to 18 July 2021

22) Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Special: Train Number 09493 from 25 June to 16 July 2021 and Train Number 09494 from 28 June to 19 July 2021

23) Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Special: Train Number 04709 from 27 June to 18 July 2021 and Train Number 04710 from 30 June to 21 July 2021

24) Tirupati-Puri-Tirupati Special: Train Number 07479 from 23 June to 21 July 2021 and Train Number 07480 from 24 June to 23 July 2021

25) Kamakhya-Puri-Kamakhya Special: Train Number 05640 from 27 June to 18 July 2021 and Train Number 05639 from 29 June to 20 July 2021

26) Kamakhya-Puri-Kamakhya Special: Train Number 05644 from 24 June to 15 July 2021 and Train Number 05643 from 26 June to 17 July 2021