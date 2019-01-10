Dream come true Indian Railways experience! Enjoy free high-speed WiFi on all stations of Kalka-Shimla rail

The RailWire WiFi will be made available to any user who owns a smartphone with an active mobile connection for KYC considerations.

Kalka-Shimla Train service: Now with memorable scenic beauty in Vistadome coaches, enjoy hassle-free and uninterrupted Wi-Fi along your Indian Railways journey on Kalka-Shimla rail! The iconic heritage railway line of the Kalka-Shimla service has now achieved another milestone as Indian Railways is now providing free high-speed WiFi on all railway stations of the section.

According to a press release issued by Indian Railways, RailTel has transformed all railway stations into a digital hub by providing public WiFi through its RailWire WiFi project.

The 96.60-km long Kalka Shimla railway line is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is a part of mountain railways of the country. According to the press release, there are a total of 18 railway stations in the Kalka-Shimla line, out of which Shimla, Solan and Kalka stations were equipped with WiFi earlier.

However now, the rest of the 15 railways stations, namely, Barog, Dharampur Himachal, Gumman, Koti, Kumarhatti Dagshai, Sonwara, Taksal, Kandaghat, Salogra, Knoh, Kathleghat, Shoghi, Tara Devi, Jutogh, Summerhill) have also been provided RailWire WiFi, powered by RailTel.

The RailWire WiFi will be made available to any user who owns a smartphone with an active mobile connection for KYC considerations. Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said it is very secure to connect and use the RailWire WiFi.

The users have to switch on the WiFi mode on their smartphones and select the RailWire WiFi network option.

After this, the RailWire homepage network automatically appears on the smartphone.

Further, one has to enter his or her mobile number on this homepage. The user will get a one-time password (OTP) code through an SMS, which has to be entered on the home page of RailWire. Users now will be able to access high-speed internet and can start browsing on the internet.

With an aim to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India dream, Indian Railways has successfully provided high-speed WiFi at over 700 railway stations across the country. With this, Indian Railways has created one of the largest and fastest public WiFi networks of the world.

In the past few months, Indian Railways has launched a slew of initiatives to revamp the Kalka-Shimla railway line. Some of them include Europe-like Vistadome coaches with glass ceilings. This allows passengers in the train to enjoy breath-taking panoramic views while travelling.

The train service also has infotainment system as well as hop-on-hop-off service. Now with the inclusion of free Wi-Fi service at every junction of the train’s journey in this route, it has completely fulfilled every passenger’s dream for having a perfect travel experience.