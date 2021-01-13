  • MORE MARKET STATS

Doodh Specials, Cargo Express: Indian Railways South Central zone creates big milestones in freight operations

By: |
January 13, 2021 1:40 PM

The South Central Railway zone has created significant milestones in freight operations in the year 2020.

freight, South Central RailwayThe South Central Railway zone loaded 94.33 million tonnes of freight and 2.1 lakh tonnes of parcel traffic in 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways provided seamless freight operations last year, ensuring the supply requirements of all sectors. According to the Railway Ministry, the South Central Railway zone has created significant milestones in freight operations in the year 2020. Some of the biggest achievements for the South Central zonal railway in freight operations included the running of the first parcel train to Bangladesh from Andhra Pradesh transporting red chillies, running of the first Cargo Express from the state of Telangana to New Delhi, transporting five crore litres milk to Delhi in Doodh Duronto special trains among others.

According to the Railway Ministry, the first Kisan Rail of South India was started from Anantapur (AP) to Adarsh Nagar in the national capital to benefit farmers in marketing their produce. The first Indian Railways’ parcel train to the neighbouring nation, Bangladesh commenced from Reddipalem (AP), transporting Red Chillies to Benapole station. The national transporter introduced Doodh Duronto special trains, which transported over five crore litres milk from Renigunta to New Delhi. Also, Indian Railways’ first Cargo Express was started from Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi for transporting non-bulk commodities.

Related News

Moreover, Jai Kisan special trains were introduced clubbing two foodgrains trains as one single train for faster transportation. According to the Railway Ministry, the South Central Railway zone was amongst the first zones of Indian Railways to start time-tabled parcel trains. Also, multi-disciplinary Business Develop Units were set up across the zones and divisions to strengthen existing traffic and foray into new streams of traffic. The South Central Railway zone loaded 94.33 million tonnes of freight and 2.1 lakh tonnes of parcel traffic in 2020.

Around 700 rakes of freight were loaded from the zone comprising new streams of traffic. Among others, these include turmeric from Nizamabad to Bangladesh, De-oiled cake from Washim to Darshana station, Bangladesh, red lentils through containers from Kakinada, automobiles to the farthest freight destination (Tripura), boiled rice from Nagireddinali, cement from Yadgir. Additionally, special attention given for timely delivery led to an average speed of freight trains increasing from 24 kmph in 2019 to around 50 kmph in 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Doodh Specials Cargo Express Indian Railways South Central zone creates big milestones in freight operations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways to vaccinate its frontline staff against COVID-19; details here
2Bangalore Suburban Railway to be safe, eco-friendly & comfortable! Project to be completed by 2026; details
3Indian Railways DFC project needs daily monitoring to ensure completion by June 2022, says Piyush Goyal