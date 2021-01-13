Doodh Specials, Cargo Express: Indian Railways South Central zone creates big milestones in freight operations

The South Central Railway zone loaded 94.33 million tonnes of freight and 2.1 lakh tonnes of parcel traffic in 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways provided seamless freight operations last year, ensuring the supply requirements of all sectors. According to the Railway Ministry, the South Central Railway zone has created significant milestones in freight operations in the year 2020. Some of the biggest achievements for the South Central zonal railway in freight operations included the running of the first parcel train to Bangladesh from Andhra Pradesh transporting red chillies, running of the first Cargo Express from the state of Telangana to New Delhi, transporting five crore litres milk to Delhi in Doodh Duronto special trains among others.

According to the Railway Ministry, the first Kisan Rail of South India was started from Anantapur (AP) to Adarsh Nagar in the national capital to benefit farmers in marketing their produce. The first Indian Railways’ parcel train to the neighbouring nation, Bangladesh commenced from Reddipalem (AP), transporting Red Chillies to Benapole station. The national transporter introduced Doodh Duronto special trains, which transported over five crore litres milk from Renigunta to New Delhi. Also, Indian Railways’ first Cargo Express was started from Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi for transporting non-bulk commodities.

Moreover, Jai Kisan special trains were introduced clubbing two foodgrains trains as one single train for faster transportation. According to the Railway Ministry, the South Central Railway zone was amongst the first zones of Indian Railways to start time-tabled parcel trains. Also, multi-disciplinary Business Develop Units were set up across the zones and divisions to strengthen existing traffic and foray into new streams of traffic. The South Central Railway zone loaded 94.33 million tonnes of freight and 2.1 lakh tonnes of parcel traffic in 2020.

Around 700 rakes of freight were loaded from the zone comprising new streams of traffic. Among others, these include turmeric from Nizamabad to Bangladesh, De-oiled cake from Washim to Darshana station, Bangladesh, red lentils through containers from Kakinada, automobiles to the farthest freight destination (Tripura), boiled rice from Nagireddinali, cement from Yadgir. Additionally, special attention given for timely delivery led to an average speed of freight trains increasing from 24 kmph in 2019 to around 50 kmph in 2020.